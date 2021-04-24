This Free App Lets You Customize the CarPlay Interface with a Big Catch

Like everything else Apple, CarPlay comes with a series of limitations that the parent company doesn’t seem to be very interested in removing.
But on the other hand, the jailbreaking world comes to the rescue every now and then, and a recently-released free app provides users with a bunch of pretty cool customization options that wouldn’t be possible without first unlocking the iPhone powering CarPlay.
Called “CarPlay++” and available for iOS 13 and iOS 14 devices (iOS 14.5 is also supported), the new app allows users to adjust the number of apps on the home screen by just changing how many rows and columns they want to be displayed on CarPlay.
In addition, they can hide the icon labels, change the text color, and remove the background color. And last but not least, this little app makes it possible to use a third-party photo as a CarPlay background – as a matter of fact, CarPlay already supports wallpapers, but users can only choose from a collection of pre-loaded images that are bundled with iOS 14.
There are a few things that you need to know about this app though.
First and foremost, it requires your iPhone to be jailbroken, so it won’t work on smartphones that haven’t been unlocked.
The wallpaper feature appears to be broken right now, but everything else seems to be working properly, so we’re guessing the next update would resolve this problem too.
CarPlay++ also works with CarBridge, and it requires at least iOS 13. iOS 14.5 is also supported, though keep in mind this is the version that Apple is projected to launch next week for the iPhone 6s and newer. It can’t be installed on iOS 12 and older, so you need to be running a newer version of the operating system on a jailbroken iPhone to be able to install it on your device.
