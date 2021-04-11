Propella About to Unleash Wicked Anodized e-Bike Into U.S. and Canadian Markets

Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the release of Propella e-bikes for the US and Canadian markets. Never heard of Propella? Guess what, neither have I. Honestly, these team came out of nowhere with one of those ground-shaking designs that’s sure to be seen around town as early as May 2021.
Maybe my reaction to seeing these bikes isn’t justified in the face of true connoisseurs of e-bikes or bicycles in general, but for the $1,099 price tag the single-speed (SS) version will cost me, I have no problem spending a few hundred dollars extra and pimping this bike out just to my liking. Maybe by the end of this article you’ll feel the same.
You already know the price for the SS, so it’s time to jump right in. The team at Propella chose to use aluminum as the base material for the frame. Personally, I see no problem with this as the crew can offer an affordable product, and it’s made of a material that performs just as well as carbon, if treated properly. The fork too, is composed of the same alloy.
Because the bike includes no suspension components, your wheels and tires are the only cushion you’ll receive. CST Xpedium puncture-resistant tires sit on signature anodized blue alloy rims. Speaking of rims, those have got to be some of the flashiest pieces I've seen in a while. Part of the reason why the tires are as reflective as they are, is to be seen in traffic, but obviously to stand out in a crowd as well.
motor to push everything along, Bafang meets that need. A rear hub drive motor runs under 250 watts nominal and 400 watts of peak power. Although no torque rating is mentioned, you’ll hit a computer-monitored top speed of 18.5 mph (30 kph). More than enough for a measly $1K.
As for the battery, a Panasonic and Sanyo lithium-ion battery provides 250 watt-hours of juice, while coming in with only 3.5 lbs (1.6 kg) of weight, and recharges in just 2.5 hours. With it, 20-30 miles (32-48 kilometers) is the estimated range you’ll get. Five levels of pedal assist can be selected from an LCD display mounted on the handlebar.
For braking, mechanical Shimano TX-805 are used, while a KMC chain spins on a 16T SS freewheel.
Other than that, the remaining components are the same. What also differs are the following: the price for this puppy is $1,299, and delivery is expected for mid-July 2021.
Maybe it’s the anodized blue tires against a matt-black frame that got me, but whatever it is, I've got to get me one of these.
