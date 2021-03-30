Canyon Drops Capable Stoic 4 MTB Meant to Keep Up With Full-Suspension Bikes

What you see here is one of the most capable hardtails I may have run across so far. Why do I say this? Well, the components will give you a solid clue as to what you can do with the Stoic 4 MTB from Canyon. If you still have any doubt after reading this article, note that this bike is a Category 4 bike, meaning it’ll handle regular to moderate jumps in the hands of a seasoned rider. Still, it can also tackle terrains frequented by full-suspension bikes with mid-level travel.
Like most bikes you come across, the frame is the first component to consider. Here, Canyon builds upon an aluminum frame set long and low and built with a slack geometry to create a bike to be ridden like a bucking bronco. Even though it’s a hardtail, its creators mention it can handle nearly anything in the hands of a seasoned rider.
Two main points of focus for the frame include the mixed cable routing (some internal, some external) and a great level of tires clearance on both bike's front and rear. Because of this design, the Stoic can handle 27.5-inch and 29-inch tires.
Some suspension is found on the bike, actually a whole lot more than I expected. A Rock Shox Pike Select RC fork offers 140 mm (5.5 in) of travel. Rebound and low-speed dampening adjusters allow you to tune the suspension to your weight, riding style, and of course, the track.
Speaking of tuning the Stoic for your track, a feature you’ll find on this puppy is an Iridium dropper post. Whenever you come up to the next downhill segment in your ride, simply press the lever on your handlebar, drop the post 170 mm (6.7 in), and throw the Stoic around however you wish.
As for the drivetrain, SRAM makes its appearance with an Eagle setup. The rear derailleur is an NX Eagle with a steel and aluminum chassis, while an NX shifter initiates movement on 12 rings provided by an SX 11-50 cassette with a total of 454% gear range. Your BB is also an easy-to-use and threaded SRAM BSA DUB.
The handlebar is an in-house Canyon G5 Riser bar held in place by a G5 stem. G5 Lock-On grips make sure your hands won’t slip when you don’t want them to. If you don’t like these components, their easily interchangeable with whatever you prefer.
Personally, I've been looking for another hardtail that I can ride until the end of days. With a price tag of $1,999, I think I may just have found the one.
