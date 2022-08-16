Zipline Sued for Patent Violation Related to Its Acoustic Detection and Avoidance System

More on this:

1 NASA and Zipline Team Up to Create a Future in Which Delivery Drones and Air Taxis Thrive

2 Zipline's Drones To Start Instant Medical Deliveries in Yet Another U.S. State

3 Three Major Health Organizations in the U.S. Now Deliver Medications via Zipline's Drones

4 Zipline Unveils the "Holy Grail" of Drone Tech, an Acoustic Detection and Avoidance System

5 Wing's Drone Delivery Service Lands in Dallas, Will Serve Tens of Thousands of Homes