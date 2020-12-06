Zero Variables Taycan Turbo S vs Model S Performance Drag Race Settles It

We feel like we know everything there is about these two, both individually and when pitched against each other, but that may not necessarily be the case.
For instance, we know that Tesla wins the maximum range battle by a mile. That is metaphorically speaking because it actually wins it by a lot more than that - according to the EPA, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is rated at 192 miles (308 km), whereas the Tesla Model S Performance will do 348 miles (560 km). That's not exactly double, but it's damn near close.
Except things aren't always as they seem. One recent test conducted by an independent media outlet revealed the real-world gap between the two is a lot smaller than that. In that case, a Taycan 4S performed much better than the EPA gives it credit for, whereas a Tesla Model Y Performance stopped well short of its advertised range.
Then there's the performance aspect. Tesla claims the Model S Performance hits 60 mph (97 km/h) from a standstill in under 2.4 seconds, while Porsche says the Taycan Turbo S will do it in 2.6. So far, the two have met each other in countless drag races and, in almost every case, the Porsche won.
Despite that, the general feeling seems to be that the Tesla Model S Performance is still the quickest. Why? Well, partly because Tesla announced the release of the Model S Plaid next year, which is supposed to bury the Taycan - and pretty much any other car out there - in terms of acceleration, but mostly because Tesla's PR department - its fans - is doing a great job of questioning every result that doesn't go its way.
With that in mind, here is the ultimate race between the pair that simply takes out any variable, isolating the two drivetrains in a head-to-head battle that should settle the score once and for all. Both EVs arrive at the drag strip on a trailer, ensuring they're both at 100 percent state of charge, and they both race on a very stick prepped surface where finding traction is never going to be a problem.
You're probably wondering which way this will go, which is why the time has come to urge you to hit that play button to find out (it all starts at 5:30). And just in case you don't stick around until the end to hear it from Brooks, the host of the DragTimes channel, it's worth mentioning that the Taycan will offer consistent runs over and over again, whereas Tesla's performance will deteriorate after a few runs (it actually did so during the three passes that were filmed).
