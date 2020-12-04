Porsche 911 Turbo S Street Races Ferrari F8 Tributo, the Reeling in Is Real

Well, it's not ALL down to that. The engine plays a part too. It's a 3.8-liter flat-six with two blowers featuring VTG (variable turbocharged geometry), enough to squeeze 650 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque out of it. The power output is insane, but it's nothing compared to the way it's delivered.That would go down to the combination between the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic and the all-wheel-drive system that splits the power between all four wheels. What you get is an official 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 2.7 seconds, which, in true Porsche fashion, is actually extremely pessimistic. The 911 we have here is the Cabriolet version which, as we know, adds a little weight to the coupe's, but with all the power on tap it makes little difference.Over on the other side, we have the equally impressive Ferrari F8 Tributo , though the Italian comes with different party tricks. Unlike the Porsche, it only sends power to the rear wheels, meaning it's bound to struggle for traction off the line. As big and wide as they are, those two wheels still have to deal with an onslaught of 710 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque.Once the F8 gets going, there aren't a lot of stock cars out there that can match it for pace. The 3.9-liter V8 is the most powerful eight-cylinder engine used in a series-production Ferrari , and if that doesn't say something, we don't know what will. It has 60 hp over the Porsche and it's going to need every last one of them to make up for the unavoidable gap caused by the German's glorious launch system.While we'd love to see these two battle it out on a prepped surface, these three-horn street races will have to do for now and since Brooks also provides the Dragy figures, we can at least have reasonably accurate results. Also, while we get why somebody living in Florida would get the Cabriolet, a race against the coupe version of the 911 would be even better.Races start at 7:10