Zenith AeroTech Showcases Its Small but Long-Endurance Tethered Drone for the First Time

Virginia-headquartered aerial solutions provider Zenith AeroTech will exhibit its Quad 8 tethered drone for the first time, aiming to prove that not all small TAVs (tethered aerial vehicles) have limited endurance and a reduced payload capacity.
Zenith AeroTech was founded in 2018 and specializes in tethered aerial vehicles, targeting various markets with its products, from law enforcement and emergency services to industry and defense. Its Quad 8 drone is described as a long-endurance vehicle that can offer a flight time of over 100 hours.
Unlike untethered drones, TAVs come with superior air endurance because they draw their power from a ground-based generator, which means they can stay in the air for longer times. Quad 8 is a versatile, user-friendly quadcopter with two motors and propellers on each of its four arms. It consists of the TAV itself, a ground power unit, and remote control. Zenith AeroTech claims the drone would be able to land even if it lost two of its motors. It weighs 24 lb (10.8 kg) and measures 46 x 46 x 23” (116 x 116 x 58.4 cm).
But despite its small size, this TAV claims to be in another class entirely, being able to carry up to 20 pounds (9 kg), with the Quad 8 accepting a variety of payloads, from combined electro-optical/infrared cameras to scanning radar, LiDAR, laser pointers and target designators, and more. The drone can be used for various applications, from inspection and security to public safety, communications, media, and more.
Zenith AeroTech boasts of the TAV having flown for 96 hours straight last year during an endurance test, being supported throughout the demonstration by the Ground Power Unit, which acts as a tether management system and converts available 120 or 240-volt AC power into high-voltage DC.
In promoting its capable Quad 8, Zenith AeroTech teamed up with aerospace and defense company General Dynamics, also based in Virginia. The TAV manufacturer recently announced that it plans to soon show the world its tethered drone for the first time. The Quad 8, as well as other products released by the manufacturer, will be showcased at the SOFIC (Special Operations Forces Industry Conference) that is scheduled to take place between May 17 and May 19 in Tampa, Florida. Those interested in taking a closer look at the tethered drone and its 60 lb (27 kg) tether management/power conversion unit, can do so at the General Dynamics Mission Systems booth #805.
