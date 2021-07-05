Ghost 60 UAVs With Incredible Payload Are U.S. Special Operation Forces’ New Toy

2 Su-57 Fighter to Carry Out Four Okhotnik Combat Drone Attacks at the Same Time

Based on the $2.3 million contract with IWTSD, UAV Solutions will deliver 44 U.S.-made systems, including 88 air vehicles, ground control stations, support equipment, and training. It was back in 2019 when UAV Solutions was selected to deliver a multi-rotor system for the Affordable small UAS (AsUAS) program within the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD). Formerly known as the Counter-Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO), the IWTSD required innovative unmanned systems that would be as easy to use as commercially available alternatives and offer increased performance, all of that at an affordable price cost.As a long-time collaborator of the Department of Defense (DoD), the woman-owned UAV Solutions company, based in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, had just what it takes to deliver a great product. In-house engineering, composite layup, and 3D printing are just some of the assets that were used to develop the Ghost 60 multi-rotor system.There are three main features that make the Ghost 60 a remarkable system. First of all, it was built with an unprecedented payload capacity. This 30-inch long and wide UAV can carry from 14 oz. (400 gr) to 2 lbs (0.940 kg). Secondly, it’s powered by a quick-mount battery with high-power density lithium-ion cells that provide an exceptional 56-minute endurance (for the standard 14 oz. payload).The third key point is how easy it is for operators to be trained to use the Ghost 60. Thanks to a point-and-click intuitive user interface, plus automatic video tracking and “Fly To” commands, this multi-rotor system is so easy to operate that it only requires a few hours of training. So far, operators from 6 Army & Air Force organizations have been trained for the AsUAS program, and more exercises are set up until the end of this year.The Ghost 60 UAV is also equipped with a 10x optical zoom HD day camera and AES256 encrypted network communications with a 3-mile (5 km) range, which enhances its ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) capabilities – all in a cost-effective, backpackable platform.Based on the $2.3 million contract with IWTSD, UAV Solutions will deliver 44 U.S.-made systems, including 88 air vehicles, ground control stations, support equipment, and training.

