Zeekr X Spied as the Chinese Electric Crossover Sibling to the Smart #1

Zeekr, which is Geely's premium electric car brand, is currently expanding its portfolio, and one of the vehicles that will boost their sales in the near future is the X. The zero-emission crossover shares many nuts and bolts with the smart #1 and upcoming Volvo XC30, as it is based on the same platform.
The SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) construction, a modular electric vehicle platform developed by Geely, is highly versatile, and one of its numerous variations was also used on the Polestar 3 and 5, and on the Lotus Eletre.
Base versions of the Zeekr X will pack single-motor drivetrains, but dual-motor variants with all-wheel drive will be available too, albeit on the upper specs. Base models are understood to launch with 268 hp, whereas the AWD derivatives will add a 154 hp motor powering the front wheels. The performance numbers are obviously unknown at this point, though there are certain outlets stating that the range-topper(s) will be able to complete the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in roughly three seconds.
Leaving the specs aside, our spy photographers have nabbed a prototype of the Zeekr X testing in Europe. To no one’s surprise, it was wrapped in heavy camouflage meant to keep some of its styling a secret until the grand unveiling. However, what the automaker forgot is that China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has already spilled the beans on its styling last month by releasing images of a naked copy. Thus, we don’t have to mentally peel off the fake skin to try and decipher the looks of this battery-electric compact crossover that will take on the likes of the Volkswagen ID.4, as we already know what it will look like.
The intriguing design mixes sharp and soft lines with darked-out lighting units up front, thin taillights, vertical reflectors in the rear bumper, and no sloping roofline, which is good news for those sitting at the back, as they will have plenty of headroom. Speaking of the interior, the Chinese media reports that it will be offered in two different configurations, with seating for four and five. It should feature modern technology gear, including an infotainment screen with a smooth operating system behind it, and a digital instrument cluster revealing the critical information to the driver. These will be joined by an assortment of safety gizmos meant to make the daily commute more pleasant.
Contradicting reports speak about the unveiling date as having been set for April's Shanghai Auto Show, in China, whereas others believe that it is still a few months away from sitting under the spotlight in an official environment. One thing seems certain at this point, however, with emphasis on the word ‘seems,’ and that is that it will probably start arriving at dealers in the People’s Republic in the second half of the year.
