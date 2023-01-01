ZEEKR With 641-Mile Qilin Battery Pack Reveals Some Really Surprising Elements

ZEEKR announced in November that it would sell the 001 and other products in Europe starting in 2023. While that was good news for European customers (more options are always nice), we were more curious about CATL’s Qilin CTP 3.0 battery pack. The presentation of the 2023 ZEEKR 001 clarified the most pressing doubts we had.
According to CNEVPost, the new battery pack option will not escape the idea of being bigger to provide more range. The ZEEKR 001 with that component will have 140 kWh available, which is close to what GAC offers on the Aion LX Plus: 144.4 kWh for an NEDC range of 1,008 kilometers (626 miles). At least the ZEEKR 001 manages to be more efficient.
It can travel 1,032 km (641.3 mi) with its 140 kWh, but that is on the CLTC cycle. It would help to know the ranges of both vehicles under the same test protocols, but the advantage the 001 has can be explained by its lower frontal area and a more aerodynamic profile. Despite that, Peter Rawlinson once said that was a dumb strategy in the sense that the vehicle would be much heavier. The Lucid CEO insisted it was essential to focus on efficiency, at least while we do not have batteries with higher energy density.
Knowing the Qilin battery pack uses the same ternary cells as all other vehicles, we’d bet it made the ZEEKR 001 scared when it discovered its new weight – it will probably want to go on a diet. Joking aside, that is not the only curiosity the 2023 model year of the model brought.
Geely will only make 1,000 units of the ZEEKR 001 and charge an extra RMB103,000 ($14,931 at the current exchange rate) in any of its configurations. The cheapest one is the We derivative, which comes with a 100-kWh battery pack and a rear motor to maximize range and an 86-kWh unit with two motors to focus on performance. Both are sold for RMB300,000 ($43,487). In other words, the ZEEKR 001 We may cost RMB403,000 with the Qilin battery pack.
The top version of the ZEEKR 001 is called YOU. It comes with the 100-kWh battery pack and two motors, one for each axle. Geely loads it with equipment and charges RMB 386,000 ($55,953) for it. The Qilin option drives its price to RMB489,000 ($70,884).
As we have written before, deliveries of the ZEEKR 001 with the Qilin battery pack will only begin in the second half of 2023. It is a pity Geely did not clarify why it will take so long and why it will limit the new option to only 1,000 units (neither has CNEVPost). If demand can’t regulate that, it must have to do with manufacturing capacity.
