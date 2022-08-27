Zeekr 009 Will Be the First EV to Adopt the CATL Qilin CTP 3.0 Battery Pack

August 27 was the day CATL chose to reveal which would be the first vehicle to receive its Qilin battery pack. If you do not remember what this is, this third-generation cell-to-pack (CTP) system is one of the main bets of the biggest cell manufacturer in the world. According to CATL, their first partner to showcase the technology is Zeekr, Geely’s newest premium brand. The premiere will happen with Zeekr 009.
For those who associate CTP arrangements with LFP cells, that is not the case for the Qilin (pronounce it “tcheeleen”). It can have prismatic NMC or NCA cells, making its energy density reach 255 Wh/kg and 72% of the volume utilization rate. That is what Zeekr vehicles will use. CATL can also sell the Qilin with LFP cells, but the energy density drops to 160 Wh/kg.
The Zeekr 09 is a luxury MPV presented by Geely in August. It is 5.21 meters (205.1 inches) long, 2.02 m (79.5 in) wide, 1.86 m (73.2 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 3.21 m (126.4 in), which allows it to have quite a generous battery pack. Unfortunately, neither Geely nor CATL disclosed how big it is so far. Chinese outlets expect it to have a range of 700 kilometers (435 miles).
The Zeekr 009 was supposed to reach its first customers by December. However, CATL said the first Qilin battery pack will arrive in the first quarter of 2023 with the luxury MPV. We are not sure if that means that the 009 will only make its premiere in the first quarter of next year or if only the option with the Qilin solution will be available by then.
Theoretically, all Zeekr 009 units should come with the new battery pack because the project was conceived to be compatible with it. However, the Zeekr 001 shows the Qilin CTP 3.0 is a flexible technology. The brand’s flagship will get a battery pack able to drive it for 1,000 km (621 mi) in the second quarter of 2023. Considering it is already for sale with another battery pack option, the Zeekr 009 could make its premiere with whatever Geely has available and start using the Qilin battery pack next year.
Although this seems like a fantastic improvement, BYD seems to be a step further in terms of cell packaging. Instead of CTP, it gave the BYD Seal cell-to-body (CTB), which installs the batteries directly to the car’s structure. In other words, it dismisses the need for a pack that will later be mated to the body. BYD is yet to disclose the energy density of this solution. As BYD focuses on LFP cells, CTB must be superior to 160 Wh/kg or have a lower production cost to make sense.
ZEEKR 009 at its shiniest @OfficialZeekr pic.twitter.com/lMDyTCacQ2— Geely Group (@GeelyGroup) August 9, 2022