Zeekr 009 Will Be the First EV to Adopt the CATL Qilin CTP 3.0 Battery Pack

August 27 was the day CATL chose to reveal which would be the first vehicle to receive its Qilin battery pack. If you do not remember what this is, this third-generation cell-to-pack (CTP) system is one of the main bets of the biggest cell manufacturer in the world. According to CATL, their first partner to showcase the technology is Zeekr, Geely’s newest premium brand. The premiere will happen with Zeekr 009.

