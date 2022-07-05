Yuki Tsunoda Takes the Whole Blame for the Incident With His Teammate

Following the incident at the British Grand Prix, where Yuki Tsunoda spun out his AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly, the Japanese driver apologized to the team for the problems created.
It is the Lap 11 of the British Grand Prix, and the two AlphaTauri cars are sitting in seventh and eighth, looking like they will get some good points. However, at Turn 3, Yuki tried a move on the inside, but he clashed with Gasly, and both cars spun.
The AlphaTauri race engineer asked Yuki if the AT03 was damaged, with the Japanese driver replying: "My car is okay, but fu***ng hell!"
After this incident, Tsunoda was given by the marshalls a five-second penalty for causing a collision, while Pierre had to retire due to front wing damage.
In a statement released by the Italian team, Tsunoda apologized to Alpha Tauri, explaining that he saw the opportunity but felt it was his fault.
"My speed was good going into the corner so I thought I could make it through, I also didn't expect Pierre to close the door quite as much as he did, so this is a mistake from my side," said Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri driver. "Mainly, I just want to say sorry to the team. After that, I had damage to the car, it was very tricky to drive and that made the rest of the race very difficult for me."
Meanwhile, Gasly refused to criticize his teammate publicly, but still, he clarified his frustration because they were in such an excellent position to get some crucial points.
Yuki's crash comes after his embarrassing retirement at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he slid off the track when he exited the pits. If the Japanese driver keeps making silly mistakes like this, his future in F1 will be short-lived.
We know they're close off-track, but the @AlphaTauriF1 pair got a little bit too close on track ????#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/VOrNXPbxlv— Formula 1 (@F1) July 4, 2022