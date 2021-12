YouTuber Encounters Supercar Police, Gets Exclusive Police Escort to Coffee Shop

AMG

Relatively feared and respected, the Dubai Police are not a pushover, especially if you think you can outrun them with your supercar. Luckily for Condon, he was out in Dubai, checking out some new independent and recently opened car and bike-themed coffee shops.With a Porsche 911 GT3 from Dubai Drives, he went about scouting for the best place to get his morning bolt of energy. His first stop was Riders Café. Although bike-themed, this coffee shop had some iconic cars parked out front including, a beautiful spec-ed Ferrari Scuderia, Lancia Delta Integrale, 997.2 GT3 RS, Lotus Exige S, Alfa Romeo SZ, and the center of attention, a classic Series 1 Land Rover.The next coffee shop was also a car-themed cafe called Flat 12. Unlike Rider's Cafe, this coffee shop has a different vibe. It’s all about the cars with every single table adorned with incredible car magazines. It’s niched and the perfect place for a petrolhead in Dubai.After enjoying a bang-on coffee, he stteped out and spotted a supercar police car. It’s a legit piece Mercedes SLS parked right outside the coffee shop. On his next coffee shop tour, Codon gets the privilege of a supercar police escort.Cruising alongside the police was an outrageous experience for Condon. The SLSpolice car escorted him to Driven Coffee Shop. It is set smack in the middle of a tourist zone, with iconic cars in glass display cubes. While it had cars, Condon felt it was the least car-focused coffee shop in his tour. His last stop was the Cars Café.At the end of the tour, Codon’s favorite car-themed coffee shop was ironically the Rider’s Café. While it’s a bike-themed coffee shop, TheStradman felt it had the best petrolhead atmosphere. If you are planning a vacation in Dubai, please check out more automotive-themed cafés. If possible, ask the police for directions—you could get an exclusive escort ,as Condon did.