YouTuber Encounters Supercar Police, Gets Exclusive Police Escort to Coffee Shop

There’s so much to love in Dubai for supercar enthusiasts, but perhaps the most fantastic thing that could happen is bumping into the supercar police. James Lucas Condon, known on YouTube as TheStradman had an unexpected encounter with Dubai law enforcers.
Relatively feared and respected, the Dubai Police are not a pushover, especially if you think you can outrun them with your supercar. Luckily for Condon, he was out in Dubai, checking out some new independent and recently opened car and bike-themed coffee shops.
With a Porsche 911 GT3 from Dubai Drives, he went about scouting for the best place to get his morning bolt of energy. His first stop was Riders Café. Although bike-themed, this coffee shop had some iconic cars parked out front including, a beautiful spec-ed Ferrari Scuderia, Lancia Delta Integrale, 997.2 GT3 RS, Lotus Exige S, Alfa Romeo SZ, and the center of attention, a classic Series 1 Land Rover.
The next coffee shop was also a car-themed cafe called Flat 12. Unlike Rider's Cafe, this coffee shop has a different vibe. It’s all about the cars with every single table adorned with incredible car magazines. It’s niched and the perfect place for a petrolhead in Dubai.
After enjoying a bang-on coffee, he stteped out and spotted a supercar police car. It’s a legit piece Mercedes SLS parked right outside the coffee shop. On his next coffee shop tour, Codon gets the privilege of a supercar police escort.
Cruising alongside the police was an outrageous experience for Condon. The SLS AMG police car escorted him to Driven Coffee Shop. It is set smack in the middle of a tourist zone, with iconic cars in glass display cubes. While it had cars, Condon felt it was the least car-focused coffee shop in his tour. His last stop was the Cars Café.
At the end of the tour, Codon’s favorite car-themed coffee shop was ironically the Rider’s Café. While it’s a bike-themed coffee shop, TheStradman felt it had the best petrolhead atmosphere. If you are planning a vacation in Dubai, please check out more automotive-themed cafés. If possible, ask the police for directions—you could get an exclusive escort ,as Condon did.
