Dubai Taxi Is Charging Toward an AI-Enabled Fleet With Help From BlueWave-AI

Dubai is one of the biggest attractions for tourists around the world, and they all need transportation when they get there, so taking a taxi might be the easiest way.
While the white Rolls-Royces await rich tourists from the Burj Al Arab hotel, others have to rely on the more affordable and cleaner versions offered by Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC). Most of that company's vehicles are hybrid, such as the Toyota Camry, but the road to electrification is clear. They already have a couple of hundred Tesla electric vehicles modified for the DTC's needs.
In September 2021, the U.A.E.-based company cut a deal with the Canadians from BlueWave-ai to work for an AI-enabled fleet. It will include electrification and optimization as well. DTC is part of the Road and Transit Authority and plans to reduce its carbon footprint by introducing low-emission, low-cost transportation. It aims for zero emissions by 2030. For that, it cut a deal with Elon Musk to provide them with 200 Tesla Model X units and use them without a driver even though the autonomous driving system is not available yet.
Here, BlueWave-ai stepped in to help develop a system that will optimize the fleet costs and emissions. "Using live artificial intelligence systems to decide when vehicles can dynamically be charged and dispatched, we see a path to better monetize our investment in our Tesla and EV taxi fleets," said Ammar Albraiki, Assistant Managing Director for the Dubai Taxi.
The first step is to develop an offline simulation phase, building offline AI models in the BlueWave-ai orchestrator. Later on, that will be deployed on the live operations system, adjusted accordingly to DTC needs, and further improved. Thus, the taxi company will create a plan for charging and taking routes and customers. For now, the company has established a charging plan for its EVs, regardless of the vehicle's battery charging level, and that led to financial losses.
