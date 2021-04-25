YouTube Artist Turns Audi A6 e-tron Concept into a Wagon

Audi was rumored to be working on another e-tron model, more affordable than the GT. But we really were caught off guard when the A6 e-tron concept came out. Not only is this a reminder of the imminent end of combustion-engined cars, but it's also stunning to look at.
The A6 e-tron was revealed in China, and that part of the world marches to its own beat. But the production model should follow its lines closely, just like every other Audi concept in recent years. I mean, the GT model that just launched looks exactly like Tony Stark's car, and that's saying something.
Audi may have stopped all advanced development of internal combustion engines. It's also been said that every current model might have an EV version. But the A6 series is more iconic for its RS6 Avant than any sedan.
It's not the current RS6 that's famous. Audi also makes a popular RS4 model that spans several generations, right to its RS2 Avant ancestor. And so, YouTube designer and rendering guru TheSketchMonkey decided the e-tron needed to be a wagon, not a sedan.
This is not a new idea. Every time an important sedan debuts, renderers turn it into a wagon or a whooting brake. However, the image has a real purpose here: to get us talking about wagons in the world of EVs. Do they have a place?
So far, the answer seems to be "no." Sure, Porsche made a Taycan into something a bit more family-friendly, sure. But that car is more about being different than anything else. With the batteries occupying such a large area on the floor, crossovers are perhaps the best family EV format.
But we do love the idea of an e-tron GT Avant, especially after seeing what the artist pulled off here. He points out that changing the taillights would be as easy as re-programming them because they're essentially one large display. He also argues that Audi is our only hope since BMW and Mercedes haven't given us that many iconic wagon designs over the years. And all they seem to care about is crossovers anyway.
