You Wouldn't Think This Auctioned Off Blue Tesla Model S Has Went Through a Fire

On Copart, the site where cars that have been through more or less serious accidents try to find a new owner, we found an ad for a 2017-produced Tesla Model S that has just 50,216 miles (84,033 km) on the odometer.Importantly for those looking to buy a car and get it repaired, in addition to the fire that seriously damaged the interior, according to the ad, there is also some mechanical damage.There is currently an offer of $12,800 for it, but its price may increase depending on what other potential customers offer. The value of this Tesla Model S is estimated at $62,160. At the time of launch in 2017, a 100D, like the one in the ad, cost $94,000.The upholstery appears to be mostly fine, untouched by flames, but there is damage to the center console area and a lot of powder released from the fire extinguisher used to stop the fire.When in running condition, the Tesla Model S 100D had a 95.0battery sufficient to achieve a range of 300 miles (483 km). Power output from the two motors reaches 451- 613 ps (605 hp), and 687 lb-ft (931 Nm) of torque, and the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes just 4.3 seconds. The top speed reaches 155 mph (250 kph).With patience, the right mechanic, the right tools, the right parts, and a certain amount of money, the car could be back on the road.Complete battery replacement costs about $20,000. The Model S battery itself costs somewhere between $12,000 and $15,000. On top of that, some parts (connectors and cables) will have to be replaced, but the price of labor must also be considered.