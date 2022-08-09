You Wouldn't Think This Auctioned Off Blue Tesla Model S Has Went Through a Fire

A blue Tesla Model S that has been through fire is being auctioned off. The electric car looks normal on the outside, but the inside is all burned.
On Copart, the site where cars that have been through more or less serious accidents try to find a new owner, we found an ad for a 2017-produced Tesla Model S that has just 50,216 miles (84,033 km) on the odometer.
Importantly for those looking to buy a car and get it repaired, in addition to the fire that seriously damaged the interior, according to the ad, there is also some mechanical damage.
There is currently an offer of $12,800 for it, but its price may increase depending on what other potential customers offer. The value of this Tesla Model S is estimated at $62,160. At the time of launch in 2017, a 100D, like the one in the ad, cost $94,000.
The upholstery appears to be mostly fine, untouched by flames, but there is damage to the center console area and a lot of powder released from the fire extinguisher used to stop the fire.
When in running condition, the Tesla Model S 100D had a 95.0 kWh battery sufficient to achieve a range of 300 miles (483 km). Power output from the two motors reaches 451 kW - 613 ps (605 hp), and 687 lb-ft (931 Nm) of torque, and the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes just 4.3 seconds. The top speed reaches 155 mph (250 kph).
With patience, the right mechanic, the right tools, the right parts, and a certain amount of money, the car could be back on the road.
Complete battery replacement costs about $20,000. The Model S battery itself costs somewhere between $12,000 and $15,000. On top of that, some parts (connectors and cables) will have to be replaced, but the price of labor must also be considered.
