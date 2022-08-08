A Tesla Model X Catches Fire in Front of a Garage Full of Ammunition

Fiery problems keep popping up for EVs and American-made Tesla cars. A Model X started burning uncontrollably in front of someone’s house, north of Seattle, Washington. Firefighters quickly responded, but there was nothing they could do. Here’s what happened.
You buy an EV because you’re considerate about the environment, but when stuff like this happens, one can only ask if that remains a good idea any longer. After multiple cases of spontaneous fires starting in remote locations or places packed with people and construction, another Tesla vehicle catches fire and causes major problems for its owners.
Firefighters from Lynnwood, Washington, got a desperate call on Sunday afternoon. They were notified that a car is burning up in front of someone’s home. Because they didn’t find out immediately what type of vehicle it was, a crew rushed to the scene with standard equipment.
They found out what was exactly going on when they arrived at the scene and discovered a red Tesla Model X in flames parked next to a black Model 3. Both vehicles were in someone’s driveway.
Unfortunately, they weren’t properly equipped to deal with a battery-electric vehicle on fire. Moreover, they learned that inside the garage was a lot of ammunition stored. All firefighters could do was to keep the flames from extending to other houses. Unfortunately, the SUV owner’s home was lost in the fire. None of the cars made it either.
Witnesses say nobody was harmed and, eventually, the fire was put out. However, they still need to keep it under observation as the car’s battery could always reignite spontaneously. The neighbors were unable to help since normal fire extinguishers can’t do much in such a scenario.
Normally, an EV on fire means the car should be submerged in water or gradually covered with really cold water that can cool off the battery’s temperature. Even after clearing all the danger, this type of vehicle should be kept under observation for at least a couple of days. They could reignite at any moment if something went wrong with the cells or the circuitry.
But Tesla isn’t alone in this unfortunate situation. Hyundai’s Kona was a fire risk for quite some time and prompted a major recall last year. Now BMW is dealing with this issue as well and told some owners of iX and i4 to stop driving at once.
