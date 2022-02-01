You May Call OK as a Proper Mother-Ship for Another Luxury Yacht, but It Is More Than That

While we have already seen some icebreakers or other types of vessels converted into luxurious expedition superyachts, this kind of transformation is unusual, and the result is a vessel that can offer the biggest beach club in the middle of the sea.
What you see here is the creation of the Turkish designer Timur Bozca, and it appears that his imagination has no limits. He started from the former 146 meters (479 ft) semi-submersible heavy lift ship built by Oshima Shipbuilding in Japan. After serving for more than three decades for transporting oil platforms and drilling industry gear, the vessel was sent to Turkey for a complete makeover. Something that its builder didn't consider: as a superyacht.
Timur Bozca saw in this old ship some features that make it different. For starters, it is a semi-submersible ship, which means that thanks to its water, ballast tanks can sink part of it. Moreover, its aft area can be lowered and allow a 46 meter (150 ft) ship to dock on the big ship's deck. A seaplane also may land on the water and cruise aboard. I know it sounds very strange, but on this vessel, it is possible. After loading, it can drain the ballast tanks and resume at a higher beam.
But it is not necessary to sink to load something on board. A 40-ton crane can lift a smaller luxury yacht and bring it on the deck. Last but not least, a ramp at the rear part of the vessel may be lowered and allow cars to be driven right onto the 3,000 sqm (32,291 sqft) deck. Of course, if there is no load, that vast area may be arranged as a party area, a sundeck, or even a tennis court in the middle of the sea.
The interior went through a serious makeover. There is a swimming pool surrounded by glass windows, a botanical garden, and four aquariums. Despite the large size, the vessel, now named OK, can accommodate 20 guests in "maximum comfort," as Bozca says. Karmarine Shipyard transformed the former heavy-lift ship into this exquisite superyacht, which ranks as the tenth longest yacht in the world.
This steel-on-steel vessel can navigate for long distances, but not that fast. Its maximum speed is 13 kn (15 mph/24 kph). But who cares? The voyage has to be, first of all, pleasant. And on that huge deck, the guests can even race their cars.
