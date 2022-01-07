autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month  
Car reviews:
 

ISA Yachts Unveils Its Largest Catamaran Model, the Luxurious Zeffiro 150

Home > News > Float and Dive
7 Jan 2022, 19:03 UTC ·
Italian builder ISA Yachts has introduced its latest addition to its catamaran fleet: the Zeffiro 150. At 150 feet (45.7 meters), the vessel marks the biggest multi-hull offering to date. Apart from the spacious decks, one of the main attractions of the catamaran is the expanding beach club, which is formed by two fold-down terraces.
Zeffiro 150 13 photos
Zeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaranZeffiro 150 catamaran
Designed by Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design, the Zeffiro 150 features a beam that measures 47 feet (14.4 meters), offering plenty of room across all of its four decks.

The 1,397 sqft (130 sq-meter) flybridge comprises the navigation area, the aft deck area, and a massage room. The upper deck is where the owner’s suite is located. Here, the suite opens up to a private aft deck terrace that features a spa and an outdoor cinema.

But the owner is not the only one who gets to enjoy a cinema. Guests will find one on the main deck as well. Other features include a main saloon, another aft deck with multiple seating areas, a bar, and a “family” room that comes complete with a game table.

The lower deck is home to two VIP cabins, guest and crew cabins, and the captain cabin. There’s also a children’s playroom with a cinema.

Since it’s a luxury catamaran, it also includes space for a submarine and a 23-ft (7-meter) tender in the hulls. Another attraction is the large swimming pool that runs across the bow – perfect for those seeking to relax and gaze into the vastness of the sea.

But the real show-stopper is the beach club, which consists of two platforms that open to reveal a lounge and a bar on one side and a diving club on the other. There’s also a storage room between them, which can fit inside another 14,7-ft (4,5-meter) tender.

For now, there’s no detail on the performance of the Zeffiro 150 as it lives only in the form of renderings.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
catamaran luxury luxury yacht ISA Yachts Zeffiro 150 Beach club
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories