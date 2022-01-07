ISA Yachts Unveils Its Largest Catamaran Model, the Luxurious Zeffiro 150

Italian builder ISA Yachts has introduced its latest addition to its catamaran fleet: the Zeffiro 150. At 150 feet (45.7 meters), the vessel marks the biggest multi-hull offering to date. Apart from the spacious decks, one of the main attractions of the catamaran is the expanding beach club, which is formed by two fold-down terraces.
Designed by Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design, the Zeffiro 150 features a beam that measures 47 feet (14.4 meters), offering plenty of room across all of its four decks.
The 1,397 sqft (130 sq-meter) flybridge comprises the navigation area, the aft deck area, and a massage room. The upper deck is where the owner’s suite is located. Here, the suite opens up to a private aft deck terrace that features a spa and an outdoor cinema.
But the owner is not the only one who gets to enjoy a cinema. Guests will find one on the main deck as well. Other features include a main saloon, another aft deck with multiple seating areas, a bar, and a “family” room that comes complete with a game table.
The lower deck is home to two VIP cabins, guest and crew cabins, and the captain cabin. There’s also a children’s playroom with a cinema.
Since it’s a luxury catamaran, it also includes space for a submarine and a 23-ft (7-meter) tender in the hulls. Another attraction is the large swimming pool that runs across the bow – perfect for those seeking to relax and gaze into the vastness of the sea.
But the real show-stopper is the beach club, which consists of two platforms that open to reveal a lounge and a bar on one side and a diving club on the other. There’s also a storage room between them, which can fit inside another 14,7-ft (4,5-meter) tender.
For now, there’s no detail on the performance of the Zeffiro 150 as it lives only in the form of renderings.
