179-Foot Oxo Catamaran Revealed As Eco-Friendly Toy Box With Room for Everything

Ladies and gents, the Oxo is a conceptual vessel recently revealed by Vom Creations, a boat and superyacht design team out of Slovenia. Even though this country shares entry into the Gulf of Trieste with Italy and Croatia, it's not often that they've been featured in the news. Vom has been working on changing all that.
As for the Oxo, it's based around a catamaran design, a style that's becoming more and more desired because of its level of stability, let alone efficiency. Unlike traditional ships, which feature one massive hull, catamarans feature two floats and the rest of the construction suspended upon a platform that never touches water. This offers a much smaller surface area of contact with water, leading to less friction and increased fuel efficiency. Not to mention, many designers and builders are creating newer catamarans to run solely on electric power.
Come to find out, the Oxo, too, features electric propulsion but also incorporates diesel propulsion, just in case. The architecture of Oxo is the work of Justin Yacht Design, and the hull is to be completed from steel with an aluminum deck. Overall, future owners will be able to purchase a vessel that is 54.6 meters (179 feet) long and features a beam of 15.7 meters (51.5 feet). Even though the entire ship is above sea level, this large beam yields a massive platform to lay the superstructure.
Some of my favorite features of the Oxo are the mobile hull segments seen at the rear. Technically, these platforms would be extensions of the beach club but can also be used to set up a private dinner party. Aside from being used this way, these platforms appear to be the only way onto the ship. Imagine what it's like climbing aboard something this ship and seeing all the toys that lie in wait to be used. Jet skis, kayaks, floating platforms, hover boards, you name it. Whatever future owners want, they'll get.
Speaking of toys, one feature few catamarans can incorporate is a helicopter; rarely is there enough room. Well, the Oxo can do it. Aft on the main deck, we can see a swimming pool ready with lounge chairs all around. However, if a VIP guest is flown in, the pool floor rises to the surface and becomes a helipad. No idea where all the water goes. Towards the interior, more lounging options are seen.
Speaking of interiors, even though Ga Egon Muric is the designer here, there are no images in the gallery to hint at what's to be expected. Ultimately, an interior is in the hands of the future owner, so it makes sense to not develop one for a concept. But, we do know that ten guests will be accommodated in five cabins. 12 crew members will be making sure everyone is safe and comfortable.
Planned to feature two ABB Azipod CO861 engines with 1,500 kW (2,011 hp) each, Oxo will cruise at a speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph) and reach 16 knots (16.4 mph) in case pirates come after you. With a range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,754 miles), exploring every corner of the Caymans shouldn't be a problem.
So far, a price has not been mentioned, but vessels like the Oxo are sure to squeeze several millions of dollars out of their future owner's pockets. If buying this ship cleans out your bank account, you can always put it up for charter, as is the case with most projects.
