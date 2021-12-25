You Can Ride the Polaris Sportsman ATV Inside EA’s 'Battlefield 2042' Video Game

Usually, when a first-person shooter switches to a third-person perspective for you to engage with a vehicle (like a car, bike, boat, plane or helicopter), you’ll find that said vehicle is something generic and unbranded, possibly bearing a striking resemblance to a real-world counterpart.
That’s because licensing deals cost money, and most vehicle manufacturers have already struck such deals with game studios that promote their products in a more direct manner – like with racing sims, where the vehicles act as main protagonists, instead of just tools for your character to get from checkpoint to checkpoint.
However, ATV and snowmobile-maker Polaris is playing a different game, pun intended. They’ve recently announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with EA’s Battlefield 2042 video game, thus becoming the official off-road vehicle partner of the platform.
This means that players can drive the Polaris Sportsman ATV within the gameplay of Battlefield 2042, as showcased in the video below.
“At Polaris, we are passionate about creating products that enable possibilities for work and play in the outdoors. Our partnership with Battlefield 2042 brings that real-life passion to a virtual world to help enhance the player’s experience and ability,” said Holly Spaeth, director, Corporate Branding and Partnerships, Polaris. “As gaming grows and diversifies, this partnership allows us to reach new and existing audiences with an authentic brand experience.”
This partnership between the American off-road firm and Electronic Arts arrives at a very lucrative time for both the powersports and gaming industries, which are expected to see continued growth in the coming years. In fact, the gaming industry is estimated to reach $200 billion by 2023, whereas the powersports segment projects eclipsing $25 billion by 2027.
The Polaris Sportsman range is currently spearheaded by the Sportsman XP 1000, which has a starting MSRP of $14,499, and the Sportsman XP 1000 S, which will set you back upwards of $16,599. The latter is considered by Polaris to be the industry’s most capable ATV.
