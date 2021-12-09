Battlefield 2042 Disastrous Release Continues, Online Physics Less Than Impressive

It wouldn't be hyperbole to call the release of EA's Battlefield 2042 a complete, unmitigated disaster. Matchmaking snafus, in-game graphical gremlins, and lag spikes so sharp you could shave with them have turned one of the most hyped games this year into a complete quagmire.
Want living proof of the half-baked mess that is this game? Take a look at this clip from YouTuber Blazededge RZ. Normally, this channel focuses on Ace Combat 7 content. Showcasing mods for the game's thriving homebrew community. Now, this 20-second clip shows just why gamers are calling Battlefield 2042 a waste of $60.
The clip starts normally enough, with the gamer in question spawning in flying an AH-6 Little Bird light attack helicopter in what appears to be a perfectly normal online multiplayer match. The opening animation of the helicopter spawning and flying into the game map went fine enough, only for things to go suddenly and hilariously wrong.
Out of nowhere and without warning, we can only assume a lag spike the size of a tsunami wave pummeled the game with asset artifacts and model clipping galore. Then, as if the chopper was shot by a grappling hook and whipped down to the ground, the game decided to hurdle the helicopter out of the sky and slam it face-first into the hard concrete below, killing the pilot and either a passenger in the cockpit or a combatant on the ground.
It's possible that Battlefield 2042 could have spent months more in development in order to fix issues plaguing the game at the moment. Such an occurrence would have been unacceptable in FPS games of the past, even within the Battlefield games of old. But this is an age where most games leave the dev studio unfinished and with corner-cuts in abundance to try and meet the holiday rush. For now, it remains a not-so-beautiful disaster. At least we have this hilarious clip as a result.
