Yet Another Android Auto Annoyance Found by YouTube Music Users

Google has already announced that it’s planning to retire Google Play Music by the end of the year, and the company has recently started sending out final reminders to those who are still using the service.
Instead, the search giant hopes everybody would just make the switch to YouTube Music, and it’s thus providing users with the necessary tools to migrate their data with just a few clicks.
But the experience with YouTube Music is far from flawless, and former Google Play Music users have recently discovered another big annoyance on Android Auto.
It’s the option to shuffle the favorite music, which by the looks of things, is completely broken on YouTube Music.
“One feature I liked about Google Play was that I could just thumbs up a bunch of songs, and shuffle that Thumbs Up playlist on Android Auto when I got in the car. The thumbs up playlist is now called Your Likes on YT Music. But when I either manually shuffle that playlist on Android Auto or say ‘Hey Google, shuffle my Your Likes playlist on YTMusic’ it ends up shuffling music that's not on that playlist in with the music that is. And I end up listening to a bunch of songs I don't care about,” one user explains on Google’s forums.
Several others have confirmed that the same thing happens on their devices as well, but oddly enough, everything is working correctly when Android Auto isn’t running and YouTube Music is just running on the phone.
In other words, there’s a chance the whole thing is caused by an Android Auto problem, so now the only hope for a fix comes down to an update that Google could release in the coming updates.
A new Android Auto build is expected any day now, though it’s not yet known if version 5.8 is supposed to bring any fixes for the YouTube Music experience in the car.
