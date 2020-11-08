Google Confirms It Fixed an Android Auto Error That Was Driving Users Insane

At this point, the world of Android Auto is divided into two different parts. First, there are users who never came across a single bug and who claim that everything is running just flawlessly for them. And second, there are those who consider Android Auto just a huge pain in the neck, as nothing works exactly as it’s supposed to work.
This latter category has recently come across another major bug, though this time it happened after the upgrade to Android 11.
It was the audio cutting out all of a sudden regardless of the media app that was used to listen to music. Google actually acknowledged the problem shortly after the Android 11 update landed on the first wave of devices, and the company promised a fix in the near future.
That near future happened in early November when Google pushed the go-ahead button for another Android security update that contained several fixes, including for this super-annoying problem that made listening to music pretty much impossible when running Android Auto.
In an announcement this weekend, Google confirms that Android 11 devices that receive the November 2020 security patch level are also getting the fix for the audio cutting out problem on Android Auto.
“Thanks for reporting the audio cutting out issue on Android Auto after upgrading your phone operating system to Android 11. A fix should roll out in the coming weeks with an Android OS update. We’ll share more information when they are available,” a member of the Android Auto team explains.
Very important to emphasize is that the fix is only available for devices already running Android 11, so if your smartphone is still on the previous version of the operating system, installing the November 2020 security patch level might not improve the music listening experience when running Android Auto in the car.
The rollout of Android 11 is currently under way, and the ETA for your smartphone depends on the manufacturer of the device.
