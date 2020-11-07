Your Favorite Google Android Auto Music App is About to Get Nixed

We’ve known for a while that Google wanted to retire Google Play Music by the end of the year, and now the search giant has advanced to the very last steps of its plan and started sending final reminders to users who are yet to migrate.
More specifically, Google is now reaching out to users still running Google Play Music, either on mobile phones or on apps like Android Auto, warning that the service is about to get the ax.
“You’ll soon lose access to Google Play Music,” the title of the email reads.
“We’ve noticed that you haven’t transferred your members to YouTube Music yet. Within the next few weeks, we’ll be canceling your Google Play Music membership and benefits. We will send you a confirmation once completed. To keep your members and benefits at your existing price, transfer to YouTube Music right now,” Google explains.
Indeed, Google is hoping that Google Play Music customers would make the switch to YouTube Music, and the company has even released dedicated tools that would help with the migration of data between the two services.
However, it’s very clear that YouTube Music is not everyone’s cup of tea, and as far as Android Auto users are concerned, this new service is far from becoming a worthy replacement to Google Play Music.
One of the original problems on YouTube Music, and which has recently been addressed by Google, concerned the content purchased on Google Play Music. Listening to the owned songs without buying a YouTube Music subscription wasn’t possible on Android Auto, so Google added a free tier that was specifically implemented with this purpose.
Others complain that YouTube Music is slower than Google Play Music, while some of those who made the switch claim that the integration with Android Auto is still far from what they expected when they transferred their data.
For now, however, it’s pretty clear that the days of Google Play Music are numbered, and the service is projected to be retired in just one month.
