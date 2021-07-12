Yell at Your Phone in Toyota's New Game for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

The international soccer tournament has officially kicked off in the U.S. Held every two years, the Concacaf Gold Cup is back for 2021, and it's here with some exciting new activities. As the official sponsor of the event, Toyota will be present at the well-awaited tournament, encouraging soccer fans to show their enthusiasm through an interactive mobile game for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including a Toyota lease.
Men's national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean compete for the title of regional champions in the 2021 Gold Cup. From July 10th to August 1, 16 national teams will compete in 11 venues across eight major U.S. cities in the event's 16th year.
Toyota has a long history with soccer, having sponsored Liga Mexicana, the United States Men's National Team, and the UEFA Champions League. The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup marks the third year when the automaker will be present at the event.
To mark the occasion, Toyota comes with an exciting interactive game that anyone can play. Called "Goal to the Gold Cup," the game encourages fans to shout from the top of their lungs just like they'd do when their favorite team scores a goal.
For starters, the players will choose their favorite Toyota truck: they'll have the option to pick from a 2021 Tacoma TRD Pro or a 2021 Tundra TRD Pro to compete. Then they'll have to select their favorite teams that will play in this year's Gold Cup.
Next, there's a countdown that begins where the players will prepare to hit the loudest note. And not just the loudest one, but they will also have to shout the longest "Gooool" they can pull. The longer the shout, the further the vehicle will go.
Here's the exciting part: those who play and register will automatically have a chance to win a 2021 Toyota Tacoma lease or a trip to the Gold Cup final in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 1st. The game can be found on Toyota's social channels and at gritemosjuntos.com, so go and have fun yelling for your favorite team!
Those attending the Gold Cup will be treated to more pre-game Fan Zone activities at the Toyota area. Among them, fans will be able to play the new "Goal to the Gold Cup" inside an actual Toyota Tundra.
