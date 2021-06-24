Mercedes-Benz and Playstation Team Up to Imagine the Future with "Dreams"

Just like me, I bet you didn't expect this collaboration to happen. Well, it did. Mercedes-Benz and PlayStation-owned video game developer Media Molecule have announced that they are teaming up to offer gamers the opportunity to imagine their future with Dreams, a digital playground where anything is possible.
Developed by Media Molecule and released by Sony, Dreams is a game production system for the PlayStation 4. It's basically a game about making games. And not just games, but also music, art, animation, sculpture, movies, and anything in between that uses creation tools provided by developers at Media Molecule.
You can discover games made by others and create your own digital universe. And that's what Mercedes-Benz is making. The automaker and Media Molecule teamed together for their first Mm Co-Labs Project, which involves engaging younger generations in a conversation about desirable future scenarios.
This initiative was born in 2019 at a workshop where four futurologists in this field got together and created four different visions of the future. A few months later, Mercedes-Benz extended the concept into a co-creation hub where participants who were all inspired by these visions also shared their own thoughts of a future they'd like to live in.
To make their ideas a reality, lots of drafting, sketching, and building took place. This resulted in an extensive collection of creative suggestions, a comprehensive future city model, and several open conversations.
Now, two years later, the project has matured into "Dreams and Mercedes," a narrative-based 2D platformer that depicts one possible future – a world in which AI is busy taking care of everything, leaving humans free to develop their connections to creativity, nature, and one another.
On July 8th, "Dreams and Mercedes" will be released in Dreams, and all players will be able to enjoy the experience. Mercedes-Benz and Media Molecule are also inviting the Dreams community to take part in a dedicated Dreams Community Game Jam, which will take place from July 13th to July 26th and will allow participants to imagine future scenarios together.
You can discover games made by others and create your own digital universe. And that's what Mercedes-Benz is making. The automaker and Media Molecule teamed together for their first Mm Co-Labs Project, which involves engaging younger generations in a conversation about desirable future scenarios.
This initiative was born in 2019 at a workshop where four futurologists in this field got together and created four different visions of the future. A few months later, Mercedes-Benz extended the concept into a co-creation hub where participants who were all inspired by these visions also shared their own thoughts of a future they'd like to live in.
To make their ideas a reality, lots of drafting, sketching, and building took place. This resulted in an extensive collection of creative suggestions, a comprehensive future city model, and several open conversations.
Now, two years later, the project has matured into "Dreams and Mercedes," a narrative-based 2D platformer that depicts one possible future – a world in which AI is busy taking care of everything, leaving humans free to develop their connections to creativity, nature, and one another.
On July 8th, "Dreams and Mercedes" will be released in Dreams, and all players will be able to enjoy the experience. Mercedes-Benz and Media Molecule are also inviting the Dreams community to take part in a dedicated Dreams Community Game Jam, which will take place from July 13th to July 26th and will allow participants to imagine future scenarios together.