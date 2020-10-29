Yamaha XJ600 Experiences Sparta Garage’s Custom Therapy

Electric Motorcycles, Is There Any Fun to Be Had Without the High-Revving ICE?

We can never get enough of bespoke rides, so let’s examine another. 9 photos



The donor is put in motion by a four-stroke inline-four monstrosity, with two valves per cylinder and a respectable displacement of 598cc. At 10,000 rpm, the air-cooled leviathan is perfectly capable of generating up to 72 hp, along with 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) of feral twisting force at approximately 8,000 rpm.



This malicious power is carried over to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission. On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by dual 267 mm (10.5 inches) discs and dual-piston calipers at the front, joined by a single 267 mm brake rotor and a one-piston caliper on the other end.



As to Sparta Garage’s stunning work of two-wheeled art, the stock XJ600’s subframe was amputated to make room for a bespoke loop-style counterpart that keeps things looking neat. This module features an integrated LED rear lighting strip, which follows the curves of the tail section.



A new two-seater saddle was upholstered in-house and installed on top of the custom subframe. To make the whole thing come together, the crew sculpted a pair of tasty side panels and a fiberglass belly pan by hand. You will also notice a Honda’s headlight nested inside a fiberglass housing and one handsome front fender.



To wrap it all up, the wizards proceeded to honor the exhaust system with a couple of angular stainless-steel mufflers that do a wonderful job at looking rad. All things considered, I’ll have to admit this one-off Yamaha XJ600 had me lost for words!



