Yamaha SR400 White Knight Is One Gorgeous Flat Tracker From Down Under

It’s no secret that custom bike builders are in love with the Yamaha SR400, making use of it to build anything from elegant cafe racers to snazzy trackers. The Aussies over at Ellaspede in Brisbane have tackled the tried-and-true SR platform on several occasions, and the project we’ll be looking at today started with a fuel-injected 2014 model.

14 photos Photo: AJ Moller Photography via Ellaspede