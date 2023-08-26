Cadillac El Dorado Ute Has an Uninspired Name, Is a Digital Premium Take On the El Camino

The Chevrolet El Camino is arguably one of the most famous coupe utility vehicles or utes as Aussies would call them, ever made. But it is certainly not the only one of its kind, as both Ford and Dodge (and not only) came up with similar models back in the day.
The Blue Oval’s Chevrolet El Camino rival was called the Ranchero. It stayed in production from 1957 to 1979, with Ford making no less than seven generations. Dodge’s Rampage, on the other hand, only for two short years between 1982 and 1984, with a concept take on the moniker that came out in 2006 for the Chicago Auto Show.
Made from 1959 to 1987 when the bowtie brand pulled the plug on it altogether, the Chevrolet El Camino was offered with various powertrains that varied depending on the model year and the configuration of the car. The fifth and final generation of the series packed a few V6 engines, several small-block V8s, and even a diesel with eight cylinders. The transmissions of choice included three- and four-speed manuals and automatics, and the latest one made was related to the era’s Malibu, Monte Carlo, and GMC Caballero.
Due to the long-gone design, coupe utility vehicles continue to inspire various models, albeit not in an official manner because this body style will probably never return, considering that most new car buyers only want crossovers with the not-so-occasional electric twist. Thus, a coupe with an open bed behind the small passenger compartment is not exactly at the top of car designers these days unless they don’t work for an automaker. What do we mean by that? In a single word: renderings.
You didn’t really think the vehicle pictured above in the gallery was real, did you? Of course you didn’t, as turning the iconic El Camino into a Cadillac wouldn’t have made much sense. As for the Caddy that inspired the face and other elements of this CGI, it is none other than the Fleetwood. This model was made from 1985 to 1992 with front-wheel drive in two body styles in Michigan. The rear-wheel drive iteration stayed in production from 1993 to 1996 with the assembly taking place in Texas at the Arlington factory.
Signed by jlord8 and shared on Instagram recently, this rendering could’ve been on to something if it wasn’t for the Fleetwood’s face, as it isn’t exactly an appealing vehicle. But if you had to choose any model that could become a real ute, which one would it be and why? On a final note, we have to stress out the fact that no car manufacturer will ever make a similar ride ever again unless it’s for show and tell purposes.
