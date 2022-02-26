The Story of the Dodge Rampage, Mopar's Forgotten Mini Truck

It started in 1982 when the Chrysler Corporation decided it finally wanted a piece of the coupe utility market and created the Dodge Rampage. By that time, Ford had discontinued the Ranchero and Chevrolet had moved the fifth-generation El Camino from the A to the G platform (shared with the Malibu and Monte Carlo).
But while the El Camino was still a midsize vehicle, Chrysler opted for a compact utility, so the Rampage was based on the L platform. The same that spawned the Dodge Omni in 1978, the first FWD economy car assembled in the U.S. The same underpinnings were used to revive the Dodge Charger in 1982.
Advertised as a "sport truck," the Rampage shared front-end body panels and several other appearance components with the Omni 024 coupe, while most of the suspension system came from the Omni hatchback.
The Rampage did have unique leaf springs and shock absorbers at the rear to support a loaded bed.
For reference, the larger and more powerful Chevy El Camino had a 1,250-pound (567-kg) rating. In addition, the Rampage compared favorably to compact utility cars like the Volkswagen Rabbit Truck (Caddy) and the Subaru BRAT.
Dodge's second main selling point was the Rampage's ability to achieve 21 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway.
All told, the nameplate filled a market gap for people looking for a small pickup that could haul more than 1,000 pounds (453 kg) while still handling daily commuting duties.
But that was the end of the line for the Rampage, which was discontinued after only three model years on the market.
But Dodge's mini truck had a better fate than its Plymouth counterpart, the Scamp. Revived after it had been used as a Plymouth Valiant trim in the early 1970s, the nameplate was offered for only one year.
Introduced in 1983, it was discontinued for 1984 following disappointing sales of 3,564 units.
Legend has it that Shelby engineers also built a one-off, beefed-up Rampage for Caroll Shelby in their free time, but there's no official proof of its existence. But Dodge did unveil a "Street Fighter" concept in 1983 with pop-up headlamps, a massive hood scoop, and aerodynamic wheel covers.
Dodge revived the Rampage name in 2006 for a truck concept that it introduced at the Chicago Auto Show. Unlike the original utility car, the modern Rampage was almost as larger as a Ram 1500 truck, but it still employed front-wheel drive.
Powered by a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine, it features "Stow 'n Go" seating from the Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
But as more of them rot away in garages and junkyards, the Rampage is bound to become a proper collectible in a few years. It's already a cool little truck that more people should know about.
