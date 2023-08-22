Heavily Customized Yamaha FZS600 Fazer Pays Tribute to a Two-Stroke GP Racer of Yore

Operating as Yellowrider in the Netherlands, Maarten Poodt is primarily concerned with seat fabrication to keep the cash flowing at his one-man shop. However, he’s better known to the wider custom bike community for fully-fledged projects like the one we’re about to look at. Maarten started taking client commissions around 2021 and demand for his machines has been on the rise ever since.

8 photos Photo: Mark Meisner