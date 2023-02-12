Yamaha SR400 Type 7C Is a Marriage Between Rad Minimalism and Mild Off-Roading Capability

There’s no need for colorful livery when a machine’s appearance is as gorgeous as that of Type 7C.
In the right hands, Yamaha’s SR platform takes to customization like the proverbial duck to water, and workshops such as Auto Fabrica (AF) know how to take full advantage of its versatility. Gazmend and Bujar Muharremi – the two brothers who run AF’s bike-modding affairs – have built several SR-based machines since their garage first opened its doors.
For instance, the firm’s Type 4 series is composed entirely of SR250s, while the more extensive Type 7 lineup focuses on the two larger variants of Yamaha’s range. In the following paragraphs, we’ll be looking at the magnificent one-off known as Type 7C, which had once been a bone-stock SR400.
Auto Fabrica drew stylistic influences from classic scramblers and 70s trials bikes, adding their signature design elements along the way. With its minimalistic overall appearance, one that stands in stark contrast to the chunky knobbies found down low, the end result is an exhilarating sight to behold. Let us go right ahead and take a closer look, shall we?
Bujar and Gaz got started with a complete teardown, then they proceeded to clean and lighten the motorcycle’s semi-double cradle skeleton. The rear subframe was shortened, looped at its southernmost section, and ultimately topped with a custom-made seat pan. Resting atop this module is a flat, thickly-padded saddle enveloped in black leather upholstery, while an aluminum fender can be spotted underneath.
A neat little touch we dig is that triangular brown leather detail on the new seat, but one may also find a Bates-style taillight and LED turn signals completing the upper hardware out back. All this goodness is supported by aftermarket shock absorbers with progressive springs, and there are higher-spec fork internals complementing these suspension upgrades at the front.
Even though the original 18-inch wheels are still in play, the footwear department is now home to fresh stainless-steel spokes and a rugged pair of Maxxis tires. We notice a second aluminum fender sitting above the front hoop, along with inconspicuous blinkers, a tiny speedometer, and an all-new (but retro-looking) headlamp. The electronics are connected to a custom wiring harness, but there’s not a single rear-view mirror in sight.
In order to make sure the Type 7C will perform as well as it looks, AF’s specialists blessed its air-cooled 399cc thumper with an all-inclusive rebuild. Once the overhaul was complete, they fashioned a simple, yet superb exhaust system from scratch using stainless-steel. As always, the pipework is among the raddest parts of Auto Fabrica’s transformation!
Finally, the creature’s color scheme comprises a white base and AF logos on the fuel tank, with black and exposed metal surfaces elsewhere. The only pinches of color hail from the brown leather patch and lighting units when turned on. Auto Fabrica got the Type 7C project done in 2016, but they haven’t made any pricing information public to this day.
