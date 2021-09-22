Yamaha Launches Its New YZF-R15 Supersport Bike in India, Has the DNA of the R-Series

Yamaha’s racing history has been a great source of inspiration for the Japanese manufacturer and led to a continuous improvement of its YZF-R series sportbike. Now the fourth generation of the YZF-R15 has been launched, with India being the first country in the world to enjoy it.
The YZF-R15 was introduced in 2008, with the second generation of the bike being released in India three years later. Yamaha offers the new bike in the standard YZF-R15 version as well as a deluxe one, the YZF-R15M, which comes in a special color scheme inspired by the R1M. Blue, black, and red are the available colors for the YZF-R15, while the R15M comes in silver. Both the YZF-R15M and the YZF-R15 in blue come with a quick shifter as standard equipment, which is a first on a Yamaha single-cylinder model.
With a sophisticated, aerodynamic design that follows the footsteps of the R series, this fourth iteration of the bike features a revamped signature racing blue color, looks aggressive but stable, and comes with a Class-D bi-functional LED headlight that has a broad beam spread.
While the YZF-R1 flagship model is not that accessible to all customers, Yamaha claims its R15 is more approachable and preferred by the younger generation for its riding comfort, sporty performance, and ease of handling in the city.
For the new YZF-R15 bike, Yamaha went with upside-down front forks and the model also features traction control system, becoming the first Yamaha small-displacement bike with manual transmission to include it, helping riders have smoother starts.
The LCD display has also been redesigned, and there’s a new Trip/Info button on the right handlebar. Yamaha made the R15 Version 4 compatible with the Y-Connect smartphone app.
Price-wise, the YZF-R15 starts at approximately $2,270 (167,800 Indian Rupees), while the premium YZF-R15M has a recommended retail price of $2,400 (177,800 Indian Rupees).
