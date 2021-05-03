This Unique Yamaha XSR155 Cosplays as a Vicious Sport Bike, Exhibits JPS Livery

4 Zero-Mile 1999 Yamaha YZF-R7 Is Very Rare, Costs as Much as Three R1Ms

If you’re finding it difficult to recall the last time you’ve seen a 155cc XSR variant cruising around your town, that’s because you probably haven’t. Although spotting a Yamaha XSR155 on American soil or the Old Continent is rather unlikely, this little thing is thriving on the Asian market, where small-displacement motorcycles dominate public roads.The reworked XSR155 we’re featuring here was crafted by an Indonesian workshop named Glanets Radical Motorsickles – a Bandung-based firm founded by Purnama Sultan Glanets back in 2001. It was built for the Japanese manufacturer’s beloved Yard Built series over the course of just four months, so we’d imagine the pressure was fairly intense, to say the least.Within its Deltabox frame, the donor packs a liquid-cooledsingle-cylinder powerplant that’s good for up to 19 horses and 10.8 pound-feet (14.7 Nm) of torque at optimal rpm. The engine is coupled with a six-speed gearbox, which feeds its oomph to the rear 17-inch wheel via a chain final drive.As soon as this machine rolled into their garage, Glanets ’ moto architects wasted no time fabricating a four-piece fairing that extends from the bike’s front end to the exhaust pipes. You will find gilled vents behind the front wheel, as well as a couple of air outlets on the flanks.At the rear end, the stock saddle has been discarded in favor of a single-seater alternative and a minute tail section that makes this XSR155 look a lot faster than it actually is. Additionally, GRM installed a premium selection of aftermarket goodies to further enhance the fiend’s sporty aesthetic. These include rear-mounted foot pegs and clip-on handlebars, which come equipped with bar-end mirrors and bespoke grips. XSR ’s standard lighting components were removed to make room for top-grade LED items on both ends, such as a dual headlight setup at the front and tiny taillights at the rear. The finishing touch comes in the form of a handsome paint scheme that draws inspiration from John Player Special’s iconic Formula One livery.