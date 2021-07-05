4 Yard Built Yamaha XSR900 Is a Bespoke Tribute to The Legendary TZ750

Yamaha XJR1300 “Dissident” Looks Seriously Exquisite Clad With Monocoque Grace

The classy paintwork does a great job at complementing the attire’s flawless geometry. 15 photos



Speaking of The Iberian Peninsula is home to many workshops that’ll be happy to customize the living hell out of your two-wheeled companion. However, only a handful of these entities possess the ability to craft a one-off monocoque outfit as well as Portugal’s it roCkS!bikes will. Ever since Osvaldo Coutinho and Alexandre Santos co-founded this enterprise back in 2013, their custom ventures never ceased to amaze gearheads worldwide.Needless to say, all this positive feedback is well deserved, so it’s no wonder this firm is considered to be among the Old Continent’s topmost players in their line of business. We mentioned these fellows are the real MVPs when it comes to monocoque artwork, and the bike you’re seeing here is a genuine testament to that claim! Dubbed the “Dissident,” this Yard Built undertaking started with an ordinary XJR1300 from Yamaha ’s lineup.For starters, you will have no trouble spotting the magnificent way in which the new gas tank, oval side panels and bespoke tail section merge together to form a single unit. Up front, this whole shebang is appropriately complemented by one funky fairing that encircles a yellow-tinted headlight. We find downsized fenders on both ends, while the seat pan sports a solo leather saddle, courtesy of a local craftsman.Handling improvements are made possible by a YZF-R1's inverted forks and a premium selection of ISR goodies for the brakes. The cockpit comes equipped with clip-on handlebars developed by LSL, as well as bar-end turn signals and a digital speedometer from Motogadget’s inventory. Furthermore, the fresh engine covers flaunt a transparent section that enables you to see the 1,251cc inline-four's core.Speaking of XJR ’s powerplant, the leviathan was honored with a higher-spec radiator and a stainless-steel four-into-two exhaust system. To bring about a meaner riding stance, the Dissident also received a pair of LSL rear-mounted foot pegs. In terms of footwear, the original wheels were removed in favor of lighter 17-inch Kineo alternatives clad with top-grade Pirelli tires.