Ducati 899 Panigale Looks Tremendously Ominous in Custom Form

Pay your respects to the aftermarket gods by joining us for a quick examination of this two-wheeled alien. 19 photos



The latter embraces a top-shelf JW Speaker headlight, while the cockpit carries Motogadget mirrors, grips and bar-end turn signals. A one-off subframe is tasked with supporting a classy leather saddle that’s been upholstered by a local expert. Lastly, the finishing touches come in the forms of carbon fiber fenders and a graceful “Wimbledon White” color scheme outsourced from Ford’s palette. Back in 2012, a Canadian craftsman named Mathieu Renaud founded Mr. Motorcycles in the French-speaking province of Quebec, and he was joined by former racing team mechanic Hervé Remetter two years later. Their meticulous abilities complement each other to create some truly fascinating pieces of machinery, among which you’ll find a 2014 Ducati 899 Panigale that manages to look seriously rad.One thing’s for sure; whenever you stumble upon a Panigale -based custom undertaking, you know you’re in for a treat! The mechanical spartan is brought to life by a Superquadro 899cc L-twin leviathan that prides itself with eight desmodromic valves and a healthy compression ratio of 12.5:1.At a hefty 10,750 rpm, this liquid-cooled monstrosity will deliver 148 wicked horses to a six-speed transmission, which spins the rear wheel through a chain final drive. When the tachometer hits 9,000 revs, you’ll end up with a crushing torque output of no less than 73 pound-feet (99 Nm). This whole shebang enables Bologna’s predator to reach a whopping top speed of 170 mph (274 kph). Mr. Motorcycles ’ specialists began by obtaining an 1199 Panigale’s higher-spec monoshock and wheels, along with its rear brake module and single-sided swingarm. Up front, suspension duties are made a little more manageable by a fresh set of springs fitted inside the Showa forks.Besides receiving K&N air filters and a unique exhaust that sports Arrow mufflers, the L-twin colossus was also honored with a Febur radiator to keep temperatures in check. With the exception of its gas chamber, the Duc’s original outfit has been deleted to make way for a glamorous selection of fiberglass garments, including a neat tail section, unique side panels and one bonkers front fairing.The latter embraces a top-shelf JW Speaker headlight, while the cockpit carries Motogadget mirrors, grips and bar-end turn signals. A one-off subframe is tasked with supporting a classy leather saddle that’s been upholstered by a local expert. Lastly, the finishing touches come in the forms of carbon fiber fenders and a graceful “Wimbledon White” color scheme outsourced from Ford’s palette.