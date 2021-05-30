Yard Built Yamaha XSR900 Is a Bespoke Tribute to The Legendary TZ750

This Innovative Technology Will Help Clear Out Space Debris More Effectively

To ensure optimal performance, bike’s powertrain received a premium chain drive and a titanium exhaust system developed by Graves Motorsports. Finally, rear-mounted foot pegs from Sato Racing were installed to round things out. Since 2012, Yamaha’s Yard Built competition has been giving craftsmen the opportunity to work their magic on the manufacturer’s latest machines. Reputed enterprises like Roland Sands, Deus Ex Machina and JvB-Moto have all been part of this initiative on multiple occasions, while several lesser-known firms have also made an appearance.Today, we’ll be diving in for a quick look at a custom XSR900 that hails from California’s Jeff Palhegyi Design . The donor for this exploit is put in motion thanks to a liquid-cooled 847cc inline-three engine, with twelve valves and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. When the tachometer hits 10,000 revs, this nasty animal will be more than happy to summon as much as 113 hp.On the other hand, the mill is fully capable of producing up to 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of twist at around 8,500 spins per minute. A six-speed transmission is tasked with enabling this oomph to reach a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 150 mph (240 kph). Without going into any other technical details, let’s see what Palhegyi and his team managed to come up with.After drawing inspiration from Yamaha ’s mighty TZ750, the crew undertook the laborious task of fabricating a complete bespoke outfit to replace the factory bodywork. At the front, you will find a handsome fairing wrapping around a fresh pair of aftermarket clip-ons, as well as a custom fender.The rear end is adorned with an aluminum tail section and a one-off saddle, while a unique fuel tank can be spotted in between the new seat and the front fairing. The final piece of this sensational attire is a ravishing belly pan that hugs XSR’s three-cylinder powerplant. Its standard wheels were discarded in favor of Dymag alternatives, whose rims are enveloped in Bridgestone Battlax Racing Street RS10 tires.To ensure optimal performance, bike’s powertrain received a premium chain drive and a titanium exhaust system developed by Graves Motorsports. Finally, rear-mounted foot pegs from Sato Racing were installed to round things out.