Would You Buy This 2004 Maybach 57 Over a New Genesis G80?

Maybach didn't become one of the most name-dropped cars in the history of hip-hop for no reason. It's still one heck of a status symbol even years after the brand went away for a while during the 2008 recession and came back in 2015. Nowadays, deprecation's taken the much-beloved luxo-barge into the territory of brand new luxury cars.
But does that mean you should go out and buy one? Well, you certainly can if you want to. One's for sale right now from Sarchione Auto Group in Canton, Ohio, for $55,000. This 2004 example of the Maybach 57 with a 2-tone metallic paint (in Silver Metallic and Gray Metallic) sports 47,237 miles on the odometer. Not bad for a mid-2000s Mercedes product, but not spring fresh either. The ad claims it's in excellent condition and comes with a clean Carfax report.
Brand new cars in this used Maybach's price range like the Genesis G80 come with the latest in small, efficient engines. Like the 3.5-liter direct-injected V6 engines in high-trim level. Good engines, no doubt, but they're no AMG-derived 5.5 liter twin-turbocharged V12 monster. Yes, the G80 is objectively more efficient and very possibly faster in the real world. But there's just no comparison with a gasoline direct-injected modern engine with a port-fuel injected V12 behemoth from 15 years ago. It's an organic feeling experience supremely unique to the Maybach.
Genesis may boast of the G80s 14.5-inch touch screen infotainment screen, premium leather interior, and all the electronic doo-dads and gadgets the modern luxury consumer demands. Still, we can't imagine the quality is on the same level as what was once a $300,000 car. The quality of the craftsmanship that went into every fiber of the Maybach's interior was worth several times more than the value of an entire G80 today.
So, there are quite a few similarities and just as many differences between an old Maybach and a new G80. But whichever one you decide you'd rather buy is going to be entirely up to what you desire out of your four wheels and an engine. But which one would you rather buy? The old but brilliant Maybach, or the shiny new G80? Let us know in the comments down below.
