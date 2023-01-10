World’s Largest Single-Span Aircraft Maintenance Hangar to Be Built in China

After suffering a serious setback during the global isolation phase of the recent pandemic, commercial aviation is back full-force, for the most part. Although other factors, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, have continued to destabilize this sector in certain parts of the world, there’s an overall growth that looks promising. China remains one of the top global players, and a new mammoth project confirms its unique potential.
In 2022, China was confirmed as the second-largest and fastest-growing aerospace market in the world. By the end of 2020, it boasted 241 large commercial service airports and, according to CAAC (The Civil Aviation Administration of China) this number will almost double in the next decade, with a total of 450 airports expected to be built by 2035.
Experts in the field also predict that China could become the biggest air travel market globally, by the end of this decade. This will automatically lead to the significant growth of the country’s MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) market as well.
A recent project that’s locally developed falls precisely in this category. HAECO, a large aircraft engineering and maintenance service provider, kicked off the construction process of a giant maintenance facility. It claims that this will be the largest single-span aircraft maintenance hangar in the world. And the numbers are certainly impressive.
The mammoth facility will unfold over more than 500,000 square meters (46,450 square feet) with the construction area adding up to nearly 300,000 square meters (27,870 square feet). Located at Xiamen Xiang’an International Airport, it will include no less than 18 buildings, all of them built from scratch.
Following the current trend for sustainable production and maintenance facilities, the new hangar won’t only be remarkably large, but also green and technologically advanced. HAECO didn’t reveal too many details on that yet, but it did mention that the facility will use solar power, intelligent lighting controls, wastewater and air treatment technology, and advanced systems for water storage. Even the building process itself will supposedly benefit from intelligent management technology.
All of this will help the future hangar obtain a gold certification based on the LEED-NC rating system (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for New Construction).
Such a huge facility had to be adapted for different types of aircraft. Indeed, the hangar will be dedicated to both wide-body aircraft (with 12 bays) and narrow-body (with six bays), in addition to two separate areas for painting. It’s also supposed to improve logistics management and enhance the sharing of resources, thanks to a “center-axle” design that helps connect the hangar with the supporting buildings.
HAECO Xiamen, part of the HAECO Group, has officially started the building process, and will relocate (from the Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport) to the new facility once it’s completed.
