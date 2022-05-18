1958 Chevrolet Biscayne 8-Door Limo Discovered in Texas, It's Ridiculously Cool

Retired after three years on the market, the Chevrolet Tri-Five was replaced with a brand-new design in 1958. The full-size lineup included the familiar Delray and Bel Air, but Chevrolet also introduced the Biscayne. On top of that, it launched the Impala as a top-of-the-line trim for two-door Bel Air models.
The Impala went on to become Chevrolet's most iconic nameplate, but 1958 is also known as the year when Chevrolet regained the number-one production spot in America. Since Chevrolet redesigned its full-size lineup for 1959, the 1958 model is now one of the rarest and most desirable.
Granted, with more than 500,000 units sold that year, finding a full-size Chevy isn't all that difficult. But survivors and restored examples are indeed hard to find and expensive. Which 1958 Chevy is the rarest? Well, production records from the day point out toward the Impala Convertible, but here's an unusual version that you might not see in the metal anytime soon.
Discovered in Spicewood, Texas by Ryan Sovelius, this ridiculously long Biscayne is one of a few full-size 1958 Chevrolets that have been converted to airport shuttle duty. Naturally, these cars weren't made at the Chevrolet factory but were converted by the many coachbuilders that were operating at the time, including Armbruster and Superior.
This one is likely the work of Armbruster, which also converted Chevrolets from the Tri-Five era for airport duty. But unlike other similar haulers from the era, this one is in amazingly solid condition.
Cars like this are usually abandoned once their operational cycle expires and they become rust buckets in junkyards or the company's backyard. This one was likely saved by an enthusiast and it's spending its retirement years in what appears to be an improvised open-air museum near an antique store.
Yeah, it's a bit rusty in the side sill area and it's missing some trim, but look at how shiny the paint is. Sure, this limo was probably repainted at some point, but the white roof and the chrome elements look just as good. And it makes for a nice display with that roof rack loaded with suitcases and luggage.
Yup, that's how these airport limos traveled back in the long. It was long before airports and hotels started using buses, so most of the luggage had to go on the roof. And with an eight-door Chevy like this, capable of sitting up to 11 people (not including the driver), it had a lot of stuff to carry.
Sadly, there's no backstory on this limo. We don't know how many were made and which company operated this eight-door wonder. But at least it's not wasting away in a junkyard. What a cool find!
