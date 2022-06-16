A Pioneering Joint Venture to Accelerate Hydrogen Operations at Airports in Paris

Another step towards implementing hydrogen technologies at airports was recently made by Air Liquide and Groupe ADP in France. The two are planning to launch a pioneering joint venture that will develop the infrastructure for this alternative fuel at Paris airports.
2035 may seem like a faraway date from the outside, but to those in the industry, it’s a relatively small window of time from now until then to develop the required infrastructure for hydrogen-powered passenger flights. That’s the year when the first aircraft of this kind are expected to become operational. Until then, “now is the time to work on adapting infrastructures,” said Matthieu Giard, Vice President at Air Liquide.
Air Liquide was one of the partners that participated in a year-long study carried out last year, together with Airbus and Groupe ADP. The goal was to establish a hydrogen production and supply chain blueprint by analyzing the configuration of 30 airports across the globe. This helped Air Liquide and Groupe ADP gain important knowledge for the real-world transformation of existing airports.
As a result, the two have announced the launch of a joint venture that will be one of the first of its kind. Using the data gathered through last year’s study, they plan to set up a pilot program for ground-based hydrogen technology at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports. This will happen as soon as next year.
Some of the factors that will be further researched at these locations include the optimal supply chain for the airports’ characteristics, safety, costs, and the pre-installation work for the future infrastructure. Another important aspect to consider is that the liquid hydrogen needed for the aircraft fleet should also be used for ground applications, meaning the heavy-duty support equipment at both airports.
Air Liquide will focus on the part related to hydrogen production, storage, and distribution, while Groupe ADP will bring its expertise in airport operations.
