Airbus Kicks Off Another Collaboration for Hydrogen Aircraft Operations in Japan

Japan is betting on hydrogen for achieving the net zero carbon goal when it comes to its major airports, and Airbus will be the one to help with that. The European aviation giant has been an active supporter of hydrogen technology, launching several partnerships with airports all over the world, to accelerate the use of this alternative fuel for commercial aviation.
The most recent partner to join Airbus’ commitment to hydrogen technology is one of the largest airport groups in Japan, Kansai Airports. Under this new agreement, three locations (Kansai International Airport, Osaka International Airport, and Kobe Airport) will operate as research hubs for the use of hydrogen.
On one hand, Airbus will bring its expertise related to aircraft manufacturing, fleet energy requirements, and applying hydrogen technology for ground operations as well. On the other hand, the airport group on the infrastructure requirements. These efforts are meant to lead to a roadmap and advocacy plan for speeding up the use of hydrogen.
“Renewable hydrogen will help decarbonize not only aircraft but also all airport-associated ground transport,” said Stephane Ginoux, Head of North Asia region for Airbus and President of Airbus Japan. This will help the Japanese Group reach its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions for all of its airports, by 2050.
Earlier this year, Airbus also launched a collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, for researching hydrogen infrastructure. This includes everything from the liquefaction process to storage and transportation to the receiving terminals.
Last year, Airbus announced that it was working on cryogenic tanks that would have the capacity to store large volumes of liquid hydrogen. Building hydrogen storage tanks for aircraft is even more challenging than the ones for ground vehicles, because they have to face the huge pressure of thousands of take-offs and landings.
All of these infrastructure elements are meant to support the future operations of the Airbus ZEROe aircraft fueled by hydrogen. And it looks like Japan will be an important hub for that.
On one hand, Airbus will bring its expertise related to aircraft manufacturing, fleet energy requirements, and applying hydrogen technology for ground operations as well. On the other hand, the airport group on the infrastructure requirements. These efforts are meant to lead to a roadmap and advocacy plan for speeding up the use of hydrogen.
“Renewable hydrogen will help decarbonize not only aircraft but also all airport-associated ground transport,” said Stephane Ginoux, Head of North Asia region for Airbus and President of Airbus Japan. This will help the Japanese Group reach its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions for all of its airports, by 2050.
Earlier this year, Airbus also launched a collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, for researching hydrogen infrastructure. This includes everything from the liquefaction process to storage and transportation to the receiving terminals.
Last year, Airbus announced that it was working on cryogenic tanks that would have the capacity to store large volumes of liquid hydrogen. Building hydrogen storage tanks for aircraft is even more challenging than the ones for ground vehicles, because they have to face the huge pressure of thousands of take-offs and landings.
All of these infrastructure elements are meant to support the future operations of the Airbus ZEROe aircraft fueled by hydrogen. And it looks like Japan will be an important hub for that.