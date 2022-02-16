Airbus Is Working on Future Hydrogen Infrastructure, Will Open a Research Hub in Singapore

Airbus is one of the big players in the aviation industry that’s planning to launch hydrogen-powered aircraft by the end of the decade. In connection to the future ZEROe aircraft, it’s also working on developing the related hydrogen infrastructure, including cryogenic storage tanks. One of these future hydrogen hubs will be developed in Singapore, due to the strategic importance of the Asia-Pacific region.
A recent Airbus study showed that commercial aviation is expected to grow at a fast rate in Asia-Pacific, with thousands of new aircraft required to fill the gap. This will be a great opportunity for new-generation zero-emissions airplanes to replace aging, polluting fleets. Related to that, Airbus also intends to the Singapore state capital into a hydrogen development hub. The Singapore Airshow 2022 is where a significant step in that direction was made.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), together with Changi Airport Group and the engineering company Linde, have agreed to join Airbus on a complex project for hydrogen development. This will include operations regarding hydrogen transportation, storage, and delivery to aircraft, at regular airports and at new ones, with a dedicated infrastructure. According to Airbus officials, hydrogen studies require the participation of partners from multiple fields, from manufacturers and airports to energy providers and regulators.
Airbus also plans to operate Zero Emission Development Centers (ZEDCs) in France, Germany, and Spain, by 2023. One of their tasks will be to research and develop metallic and composite storage tanks for hydrogen.
Storage is a sensitive issue when it comes to this clean energy alternative, even more so for aviation applications – the simple fact that a commercial aircraft conducts thousands of take-offs and landings would put a huge pressure on the storage tanks. This is why they need to comply with safety standards that are more complex, while also being able to maintain hydrogen in a liquid state for much longer.
This recent agreement with Singapore is part of the company’s “Hydrogen Hub at Airports” program, meant to research the infrastructure requirements for future zero-emissions flights. Similar agreements have also been signed with Paris and Seoul.
