The U.S. Government Endorses the Industry’s First High-Efficiency Hydrogen Aircraft Engine

The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) seems committed to supporting clean energy alternatives for greener commercial aviation. After having launched the SAF Grand Challenge last year, for advancing sustainable aviation fuel production, it has now taken a new step in that direction, by funding the development of a pioneering type of engine.
Raytheon Technologies’ Pratt & Whitney business has become an acclaimed engine manufacturer for aircraft and helicopters, which also claims to have extensive experience with the development of hydrogen-fueled propulsion. Like all other major players in the aerospace industry, Pratt & Whitney is also supporting the goal of carbon-neutral flights by 2050, and its green strategy just got a major boost.
The acclaimed engine manufacturer was selected by DoE to develop an innovative hydrogen-fueled propulsion technology that would boast high efficiency. This new project is part of DoE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), and is aimed at improving the carbon footprint of commercial aviation.
According to Pratt & Whitney, this technology would result in the industry’s first hydrogen steam injected, inter-cooled engine. Called the Hydrogen Steam Injected, Inter?Cooled Turbine Engine (HySIITE), this technology would be based on liquid hydrogen combustion and water vapor recovery. This engine will burn hydrogen in a thermodynamic engine cycle, Pratt & Whitney explains, which would also incorporate steam injection. According to the manufacturer, the engine’s semi-closed system architecture will have better thermal efficiency than fuel cells.
The most impressive result of this innovative engine would be a drastic cut in nitrogen-oxide (NOx) emissions. The HySIITE engine would not only provide zero-CO2 emissions flights, but would also cut NOx emissions by a whopping 80%.
The goal of this new development is to develop a green engine that would power the next-generation single-aisle commercial aircraft. Its direct benefit will be not only a fuel consumption reduction of up to 35%, but also a significant reduction of total operating costs, compared to drop-in SAF.
Pratt & Whitney firmly believes that this could become a breakthrough technology, but it might take a while until we’ll see it in action.
The acclaimed engine manufacturer was selected by DoE to develop an innovative hydrogen-fueled propulsion technology that would boast high efficiency. This new project is part of DoE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), and is aimed at improving the carbon footprint of commercial aviation.
According to Pratt & Whitney, this technology would result in the industry’s first hydrogen steam injected, inter-cooled engine. Called the Hydrogen Steam Injected, Inter?Cooled Turbine Engine (HySIITE), this technology would be based on liquid hydrogen combustion and water vapor recovery. This engine will burn hydrogen in a thermodynamic engine cycle, Pratt & Whitney explains, which would also incorporate steam injection. According to the manufacturer, the engine’s semi-closed system architecture will have better thermal efficiency than fuel cells.
The most impressive result of this innovative engine would be a drastic cut in nitrogen-oxide (NOx) emissions. The HySIITE engine would not only provide zero-CO2 emissions flights, but would also cut NOx emissions by a whopping 80%.
The goal of this new development is to develop a green engine that would power the next-generation single-aisle commercial aircraft. Its direct benefit will be not only a fuel consumption reduction of up to 35%, but also a significant reduction of total operating costs, compared to drop-in SAF.
Pratt & Whitney firmly believes that this could become a breakthrough technology, but it might take a while until we’ll see it in action.
We’ve been selected by the U.S. Dept of @ENERGY’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) to develop high-efficiency hydrogen-fueled propulsion tech for #commercialaviation. Learn more about this breakthrough technology: https://t.co/ah1BLd5M57 #Sustainability #WeArePW pic.twitter.com/NyZYeyt6gf— Pratt & Whitney (@prattandwhitney) February 21, 2022