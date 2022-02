The U.S. Government Endorses the Industry’s First High-Efficiency Hydrogen Aircraft Engine

We’ve been selected by the U.S. Dept of @ENERGY’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) to develop high-efficiency hydrogen-fueled propulsion tech for #commercialaviation. Learn more about this breakthrough technology: https://t.co/ah1BLd5M57 #Sustainability #WeArePW pic.twitter.com/NyZYeyt6gf — Pratt & Whitney (@prattandwhitney) February 21, 2022

Raytheon Technologies’ Pratt & Whitney business has become an acclaimed engine manufacturer for aircraft and helicopters, which also claims to have extensive experience with the development of hydrogen-fueled propulsion. Like all other major players in the aerospace industry, Pratt & Whitney is also supporting the goal of carbon-neutral flights by 2050, and its green strategy just got a major boost.The acclaimed engine manufacturer was selected by DoE to develop an innovative hydrogen-fueled propulsion technology that would boast high efficiency. This new project is part of DoE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), and is aimed at improving the carbon footprint of commercial aviation.According to Pratt & Whitney, this technology would result in the industry’s first hydrogen steam injected, inter-cooled engine. Called the Hydrogen Steam Injected, Inter?Cooled Turbine Engine (HySIITE), this technology would be based on liquid hydrogen combustion and water vapor recovery. This engine will burn hydrogen in a thermodynamic engine cycle, Pratt & Whitney explains, which would also incorporate steam injection. According to the manufacturer, the engine’s semi-closed system architecture will have better thermal efficiency than fuel cells.The most impressive result of this innovative engine would be a drastic cut in nitrogen-oxide (NOx) emissions. The HySIITE engine would not only provide zero-CO2 emissions flights, but would also cut NOx emissions by a whopping 80%.The goal of this new development is to develop a green engine that would power the next-generation single-aisle commercial aircraft. Its direct benefit will be not only a fuel consumption reduction of up to 35%, but also a significant reduction of total operating costs, compared to drop-in SAF.Pratt & Whitney firmly believes that this could become a breakthrough technology, but it might take a while until we’ll see it in action.