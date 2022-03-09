World’s Largest Green Hydrogen Hub Using Salt Storage to Start Operating in Texas

Green Hydrogen International (GHI) is the name of a company that is determined to play a leading role in the “future of fuel.” According to it, that future is based on green hydrogen and green ammonia, obtained with the help of the most sustainable energy sources – wind, water, and the sun. One of the company’s major projects, the Hydrogen City in Texas, is gearing up for launch in just a few years.
Just three years since it was founded by geologist Brian Maxwell, the GHI startup is getting ready to start operating its first project, called the Hydrogen City. This 50 GH green hydrogen production site claims to be the first and the largest of its kind in the world, based on the Piedras Pintas salt dome in Texas.
The main characteristic that makes this site unique is the salt storage technology, and GHI claims to have acquired the rights for salt storage at “key strategic sites globally,” which will enable it to become a leader in green hydrogen production. According to the company, this technology that allows for huge quantities of hydrogen to be stored was already being used in the oil and gas industry, but the novelty is implementing it in areas with increased renewable power potential.
The future facility, located in Duval County, will be powered by 60 GW of solar and wind power, also using the Texas power grid (ERCOT) occasionally, when prices drop. The goal is to make more than 2.5 billion kilograms of green hydrogen per year, which will then be transported through pipelines to Corpus Christi and Brownsville.
GHI is currently negotiating with potential future customers, which will use the green hydrogen for obtaining sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), sustainable rocket fuel, as a substitute for natural gas at power plants, and even for making fertilizers. Future prospects also include the export of green ammonia to Japan.
The Hydrogen City project will be implemented gradually. At first, the facility is set for a production of 2GW, using two storage caverns at the salt dome, eventually growing to 60 GW and more than 50 caverns. The energy startup is planning to kick off Hydrogen City’s operations as soon as 2026.
The main characteristic that makes this site unique is the salt storage technology, and GHI claims to have acquired the rights for salt storage at “key strategic sites globally,” which will enable it to become a leader in green hydrogen production. According to the company, this technology that allows for huge quantities of hydrogen to be stored was already being used in the oil and gas industry, but the novelty is implementing it in areas with increased renewable power potential.
The future facility, located in Duval County, will be powered by 60 GW of solar and wind power, also using the Texas power grid (ERCOT) occasionally, when prices drop. The goal is to make more than 2.5 billion kilograms of green hydrogen per year, which will then be transported through pipelines to Corpus Christi and Brownsville.
GHI is currently negotiating with potential future customers, which will use the green hydrogen for obtaining sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), sustainable rocket fuel, as a substitute for natural gas at power plants, and even for making fertilizers. Future prospects also include the export of green ammonia to Japan.
The Hydrogen City project will be implemented gradually. At first, the facility is set for a production of 2GW, using two storage caverns at the salt dome, eventually growing to 60 GW and more than 50 caverns. The energy startup is planning to kick off Hydrogen City’s operations as soon as 2026.