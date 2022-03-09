Technohull 38 Grand Sport Super Fast Is a Rocket Ship on Water, Easily Tops 100 Knots

How fast is fast enough? The answer obviously depends on who you’re asking, but if you direct the question to Greek boatbuilder Technohull, they will put an exact number on it. It’s 107 knots for the latest rocket ship on the water.
Technohull has introduced a new model to its already impressive lineup of high-performance dayboats and tenders, and it’s perhaps one of the most spectacular yet. Designed with yacht-like luxury features but the beating heart of an absolute beast, the Technohull 38 Grand Sport Super Fast is a “rocket ship” on water, according to the makers themselves.
The Super Fast is the faster upgrade to the 38 Grand Sport, which was introduced five years ago, and brings incredible performance and luxury to everyday adventures. It’s a light displacement boat (3,200 kg / 7,055 pounds) that can carry up to ten passengers and offers high speed and smooth handling, and ultimate comfort regardless of whether it’s moving or not.
With a total length of 12.2 meters (40 feet) and a beam of 3.2 meters (10.5 feet), the Super Fast is powered by three Mercury 450R SM engines delivering a total output of 1,350 hp. This kind of power and the lightweight construction, together with the patented deep-V Dynastream hull, allow for top speeds of 107 knots (123 mph / 198 kph). For a more laid-back boat, the original 38 Grand Sport will do just fine, with its twin-engine, 900 hp setup that will still “make 90 mph [78 knots / 144.5 kph] feel like just another day at the office.”
The Super Fast is part of the 38GS family, and like previous entries, it comes with a series of standard amenities and certain customization options. Premium marine-grade upholstery can be color-personalized, and the options list includes anything from underwater lighting, Fusion entertainment system, or two large full-width sunbathing areas.
With a range of 100 nautical miles (115 miles / 185 km), the Super Fast can be the perfect dayboat or the ideal luxury water limousine slash tender for the discerning owner of a superyacht. Whichever the use, it is poised to deliver astounding performance and total comfort in a balanced mix previously not found in a ship of its class.
“Even at her 100 knot top speed, control is absolute, with a balanced helm and smooth maneuvering,” Technohull says in a statement. “Add to that the extreme seaworthiness of this offshore-rated hull and you have a recipe to satisfy even the most demanding speed freak.”
