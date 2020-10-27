World’s Highest-Selling 2018 Ford GT Auctioned for $1.21 Million

The GT we have today is pretty different from the supercharged V8-engined supercar from more than a decade ago and the GT40. It’s a tech-laden work of wonder with carbon-fiber everything and a twin-turbo V6 driving the rear wheels, but most importantly, Ford “engineered” the second generation to be collectible.
Not only did the Blue Oval limit production to 1,350 examples over a period of six years, but the selection process and the starting price of $450,000 put it up there on the same pedestal with – dare I say it - the likes of Ferrari. As a result, auctioning a GT is pretty big news in our little bubble, and this gets us to Barrett-Jackson’s fall auction.
The car in the following video and photo gallery sold for $1,210,000 at no reserve, making it the most expensive 2018 Ford GT auctioned so far. Showing only 853 miles (1,373 kilometers) on the odometer, it’s hardly surprising the hammer came down at that price. Optioned with red racing harnesses, Satin Graphite 20-inch aluminum wheels, the Dark Energy interior, and an indoor cover, the force-fed supercar also happens to feature a transferable warranty valid until April 2021.
According to the online listing, the sale also includes “the ordering kit, original transport seat and steering wheel covers, owner's manuals, the battery tender in the original box, the transmission tool, locking lug nuts, and a fuel filler.” The only problem with this GT, however, boils down to the fixed-position seats that will probably be replaced.
You could also argue the twin-turbo engine doesn’t live up to the supercharged V8 and free-breathing motors from days long gone, but nevertheless, the V6 is a torquey son of a gun that shoots the car to 60 mph in less than three seconds. Top speed is rated at 216 mph (348 kph), making this fellow the fastest Ford in production today.
If you’re curious why the first owner waited so long to flip this GT, the simple answer to that is Ford. Lest we forget, the Dearborn-based automaker prohibits every customer from reselling the GT for 24 months at the very least. John Cena was sued in 2017 for breaching this clause, settling out of court with FoMoCo the following year.
The car in the following video and photo gallery sold for $1,210,000 at no reserve, making it the most expensive 2018 Ford GT auctioned so far. Showing only 853 miles (1,373 kilometers) on the odometer, it’s hardly surprising the hammer came down at that price. Optioned with red racing harnesses, Satin Graphite 20-inch aluminum wheels, the Dark Energy interior, and an indoor cover, the force-fed supercar also happens to feature a transferable warranty valid until April 2021.
According to the online listing, the sale also includes “the ordering kit, original transport seat and steering wheel covers, owner's manuals, the battery tender in the original box, the transmission tool, locking lug nuts, and a fuel filler.” The only problem with this GT, however, boils down to the fixed-position seats that will probably be replaced.
You could also argue the twin-turbo engine doesn’t live up to the supercharged V8 and free-breathing motors from days long gone, but nevertheless, the V6 is a torquey son of a gun that shoots the car to 60 mph in less than three seconds. Top speed is rated at 216 mph (348 kph), making this fellow the fastest Ford in production today.
If you’re curious why the first owner waited so long to flip this GT, the simple answer to that is Ford. Lest we forget, the Dearborn-based automaker prohibits every customer from reselling the GT for 24 months at the very least. John Cena was sued in 2017 for breaching this clause, settling out of court with FoMoCo the following year.