Women's World Car of the Year Is Now Joined by Two New Journalists From France and Turkey

Women's World Car of the Year is the sole car awards group that's made up exclusively of women motoring journalists. The concept was started in 2009 by New Zealand journalist Sandy Myhre. This year, there are two new additions, Marie Lizak from France and Ayça Cizer from Turkey. This brings the organization to a total of 61 judges from 44 countries.
Marie Lizak made her own auto website, "Une Fille au Volant", more than 10 years ago. She now publishes her work in various media outlets and throughout her entire social networks span, she is followed by thousands. Furthermore, she is known for her professionalism and rigor.
“I was passionate about reading specialized magazines, and as soon as I graduated in journalism, I started working as a test driver for the magazine Auto-Moto,” says Marie Lizak. "The great thing about my job is that I really enjoy it. I hope it will inspire other women to have confidence in themselves."
Ayça Cizer has been in the same industry for more than 10 years. She produces content using emerging digital channels. The latter simply is referring to more recently released social media channels like TikTok, for example.
That's not to say you'll find her exclusively on these kinds of platforms. She's also on the old ".com," together with Instagram, YouTube, but also radio. Suffice it to say she has tens of thousands of followers.
"I realized that automotive content was mostly written in a very technical language. I aimed to set an example for women in this field and to bring together the vast majority of people who are interested in the automotive world by using a much simpler and plainer language," says Ayça Cizer.
With these new additions, the Women's World Car of the Year group is more equipped than ever to achieve its goal of recognizing the best cars of the year and to "give a voice to women in the automotive world."
