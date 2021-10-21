With the New Hammerhead 1190 Coming, Buell Is Hiring, Says Experience “Not a Must”

As promised since earlier this year, Buell is back, and it seems ready to kick things into motion and soon give long-time rivals a run for their money. On November 1, production of the first in a long new line of bikes will begin, but before that happens, the company launched a call for help.
Buell said this week it is looking for an undisclosed number of people to join its ranks. There’s a need for talent in pretty much all areas, from support staff to CAD engineers and engine technicians.
The interesting part is that Buell says prior skills and experience are a plus, but not a must, as “enthusiasm, self-motivation and a willingness to learn key factors” should fill in the gaps.
“We are excited for our future and bringing Buell back to our loyal customers and many new ones as well, but we are also excited to partner with the community and bring good paying jobs to West Michigan,” said in a statement Steve Laham, Chief Products, Development & Strategy Officer.
The company plans a very extensive, 6-month long recruitment program, and the job openings will be posted on the company’s website. The newcomers will work under management that comprises “former executives from Buell, General Motors, Lotus Engineering, Toyota, and Bombardier.”
As said, on November one Buell starts production of its first new bike. It’s the Hammerhead 1190 we’re talking about, a 185 horsepower, under 200 kg (419 pounds) monster that is likely to become a real hit. Reservations for the model will be accepted on the same day production starts, but there are no exact details of what will be required for that at this time.
Following the Hammerhead, Buell plans to launch an additional nine other models, from dirt to touring machines and even electric bikes.
